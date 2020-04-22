Quantcast
Connect with us

‘This is stunning’: CNN’s Sanjay Gupta unpacks startling revelations about COVID-19’s earlier arrival in US

Published

14 mins ago

on

Recently conducted autopsies suggest that COVID-19 entered the United States far earlier than had been previously known, and CNN chief medical analyst Sanjay Gupta on Wednesday broke down the ramifications from this startling revelation.

“I think this is pretty stunning,” Gupta told CNN’s John Berman, although he hastened to add that news about COVID-19’s early arrival were also “not surprising.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“The idea that this was a virus… that was already spreading within the community was suspected for a while, we just didn’t know for sure,” he said.

Gupta went on to explain that it was significant that the first COVID-19 cases in the U.S. may have come in mid-January, as one month later the Centers for Disease Control revealed that it had botched its own coronavirus tests and had to start again from scratch.

“This was a combination of things: Inadequate testing, not testing the right people, and now, as a result, recognizing this was spreading a lot earlier in the community,” he said.

Gupta also noted that the first COVID-19 case in the U.S. came before President Donald Trump announced his much-touted China travel ban, which meant that the ban literally did nothing to stop the disease from coming into the country.

Watch the video below.

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust Donald Trump
to be honest during
this pandemic ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Trump itching to get out of the White House and start campaigning: ‘We win where we have rallies’

Published

10 mins ago

on

April 22, 2020

By

President Donald Trump is itching to get back on the road and hold campaign rallies despite the raging coronavirus pandemic.

Trump hasn't left the Washington area in six weeks, since an early March visit to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Atlanta capped with a Mar-A-Lago fundraiser, and he's been pushing states to slacken their social distancing guidelines, reported Politico.

The president had been privately urging aides to start putting official events -- including photos ops and site visits -- back on his schedule to get him out of Washington for a few hours, according to three sources familiar with those plans.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Coronavirus Apprentice: This is what Trump is doing to us

Published

27 mins ago

on

April 22, 2020

By

It's enough to drive us crazy. Immediately crazy.

One day after reading a  roadmap of guidance to governors to gradually ease coronavirus orders, here was Donald Trump using Twitter in mid-day to yell LIBERATE Michigan, Minnesota and Virginia.

My instant reactions only confirmed after thinking about them:

Even Trump does not believe Trump. Trump certainly does not believe the doctors.He thinks more coronavirus deaths are perfectly acceptable as a trade-off for people to return to work, but also to return to golf courses and such, which were the source of protest this week by Trump loyalists.The tweeter-in-chief attacked three Democratic governors whose states do not qualify for even the first of his open-ended categories for reopening.He is dangerous to the country and to my family.And, apparently, Trump has nothing to do in the middle of the day.

Trump just said some states are "too tough," adding, "I think elements of what they've done is too much and it's just too much," without delineating what orders have gone too far.

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

Anti-racist Tim Wise: Trump is ‘willing to kill tens of thousands of white people’ to win re-election

Published

35 mins ago

on

April 22, 2020

By

Several weeks ago, Donald Trump threatened to blockade New York, New Jersey and Connecticut, ostensibly to protect the rest of the country from the coronavirus pandemic. Trump soon pivoted away from that position.

Most mainstream observers and other members of the American news media mocked Trump for his threats and took them (again) as evidence of his ignorance about the Constitution and the rule of law. But Trump was testing norms and boundaries, with the goal of shattering them later.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image