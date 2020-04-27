‘This is the wrong call’: Ocasio-Cortez blasts NY decision to ‘disenfranchise millions’ by canceling election

One of New York’s leading progressive voices blasted the decision by the state’s Board of Elections to cancel the state’s presidential primary.

“In a move that seems likely to interfere with the intraparty healing process, New York election officials have canceled the June 23 Democratic presidential primary on public-health grounds, infuriating Bernie Sanders’s suspended, but not yet abandoned, campaign. The primary had already been delayed by Governor Cuomo from its original April 28 date until June 23, when the state holds its non-presidential primaries. Furthermore, three days ago Cuomo ordered that every registered voter in New York be sent a postage-paid application to vote by mail in the primary,” New York magazine reported Monday.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) blasted the decision to her 6.8 million Twitter followers.

“No matter who you support, it is extremely dangerous that New York is establishing a precedent of cancelling (sic) elections citing COVID,” the youngest woman ever elected to Congress wrote.

“Primary results matters beyond who wins 1st place. Sen. Sanders explicitly stated that he intended on continuing to collect delegates in order to advance wage, healthcare, climate & other priorities into the platform at the convention,” she explained.

She called for the Democratic National Committee (DNC) to respond to the decision.

“As I have said: unity isn’t a feeling, it’s a process. Undemocratic, unilateral decisions that disenfranchise millions of progressive voters & volunteers is extremely destructive to the process of unifying the party for Nov,” AOC warned.

“Dems must take this seriously. This is the wrong call,” Ocasio-Cortez concluded.

Read this statement. No matter who you support, it is extremely dangerous that New York is establishing a precedent of cancelling elections citing COVID. Ballots were certified & neither candidate asked for this. The decision should be overturned immediately. #LetUsVote https://t.co/ehgJlmXkMj — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) April 27, 2020

