‘This president has muzzled science’: Doctor blasts Trump for ignorance over so-called ‘miracle drug’

President Donald Trump refused to allow Dr. Anthony Fauci to answer what his opinion was about using hydroxychloroquine for coronavirus, something that hasn’t been fully tested and has serious side effects. Dr. Kavita Patel explained that this is merely part of business as usual in the Trump White House.

“It couldn’t be more obvious that this is an administration, this is a president that has stifled the press and in front of our very eyes muzzled science and I’m not sure — I don’t think we’ve even scratched the surface of understanding the depths of which this has happened, but you saw it play out on stage and unfortunately there are lives that are hanging in the balance,” Dr. Patel said.

Dr. Patel went on to explain the heart problems that hydroxychloroquine can cause can be deadly and that is one of many reasons that doctors don’t want people taking hydroxychloroquine unless they’re being monitored.

Watch the remarks below: