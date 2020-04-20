This usually ‘unthinkable’ idea could be the key to getting a COVID-19 vaccine fast

A new idea experimental medicine is starting to gain traction in the age of coronavirus, though in ordinary times, it wouldn’t even be under consideration.

It comes down to this question: Should researchers working on a vaccine for COVID-19 recruit human test subjects who will be intentionally exposed to the deadly disease?

It’s a fraught question, but it’s worth taking seriously. The world has been turned upside down by the coronavirus, and the best way to stop the pandemic is a vaccine, which will likely take more than a year to develop.

Typically, vaccines are tested in randomized controlled trials that monitor at least two groups: one group who received a potential vaccine, and another that received merely a placebo. The subjects are allowed to carry out their lives, with the researchers periodically checking in on their health status. If the recipients of the vaccine can be shown to have had a significantly smaller risk of contracting the disease in question at the end of a trial period, without a significant number developing serious side effects from the vaccine, then it can be deemed a success.

The problem is that this takes a while. Many candidate vaccines won’t work, and researchers need to allow enough time to pass to see if the injections really do provide genuine, sustained protection. But with a pandemic spread across the globe, every day we wait for a vaccine brings more death.

So some researchers want to speed up the process.

The answer is called a challenge trial. In a challenge trial, instead of letting subjects go about their lives as normal and assessing their response to a generic level of risk, they are instead deliberately exposed to a pathogen — in this case, the coronavirus that causes COVID-19.

In a recent paper for The Journal of Infectious Diseases, researchers Nir Eyal, Marc Lipsitch, and Peter Smith laid out how such a trial could be done and how it could circumvent the usual ethical objections to such a trial. They explained:

Volunteers, previously uninfected, would be required for an initial dose-escalation study of the viral challenge to select a dose of virus exposure such that most placebo recipients become infected (for statistical reasons), and have a clinical response that is not more severe than the one associated with natural infection (for ethical reasons).

The idea is to make sure that the subjects are informed about the risk, are generally young and healthy and thus not particularly vulnerable to COVID-19, and receive excellent health monitoring and treatment for any symptoms that arise.

In a recent piece for the New York Times about the future course of the pandemic, journalist Donald McNeil explained the reaction to the idea: