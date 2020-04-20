Thousands of Israelis demonstrate to ‘let democracy win’
Thousands of Israelis demonstrated Sunday in Tel Aviv to warn against what they said was a threat to democracy from ongoing coalition talks between Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former rival Benny Gantz.
Some 2,000 protesters, according to media estimates, followed a call launched on Facebook by the “Black Flag” movement which condemns Netanyahu’s continuing rule.
Israel’s parliament was tasked with forming a government on Thursday after speaker Gantz and Netanyahu missed a deadline to seal an alliance, but negotiations between the sides were ongoing.
Israel’s deeply divided 120-member parliament has no clear path towards a stable governing coalition, so the move risks prolonging the country’s worst-ever political crisis.
Gantz and Netanyahu could still agree on an emergency unity government to help Israel confront the COVID-19 pandemic, prospect the protesters spoke out against.
Wearing protection masks and mostly dressed in black, the protesters observed social distancing rules in force to fight the coronavirus.
“Let democracy win”, said one placard, while some protesters had written “Minister of Crime” on their masks, an apparent reference to Netanyahu’s upcoming trial for corruption.
Many waved black flags as a symbol for threats against Israel’s democracy.
“You don’t fight corruption from within,” said Yair Lapid, the new opposition leader, of his former ally Gantz. “If you’re inside, you’re part of it.”
Democracies in 21st Century died because “good people are silent and weak people surrender”, Lapid said.
Warsaw remembers World War II ghetto uprising with low-key events
Poland commemorated the 1943 Warsaw Ghetto uprising on Sunday, replacing its annual official ceremonies with low-key gatherings on site or online as the coronavirus pandemic prevented any big events.
Wearing a protective mask, Poland's chief rabbi Michael Schudrich recited a prayer at the monument dedicated to the uprising in front of a few dozen people who observed social distancing rules before laying a wreath.
April 19 commemorates the day in 1943 when Jewish insurgents began a violent resistance against police and SS auxiliary troops who planned to deport the Jews in the ghetto to concentration camps.
COVID-19
Middle East braces for bleak Ramadan as virus threat lingers
From cancelled iftar feasts to suspended mosque prayers, Muslims across the Middle East are bracing for a bleak month of Ramadan fasting as the threat of the COVID-19 pandemic lingers.
Ramadan is a period for both self-reflection and socialising. Believers fast from dawn to dusk and then gather around a family or community meal each evening of Islam's holiest month, which begins later this week and ends with Eid al-Fitr festivities.
But this year, the fast-spreading novel coronavirus threatens to dampen Ramadan like never before, with millions locked down across the Middle East -- from Saudi Arabia and Lebanon to the battle zones of Libya, Iraq and Yemen.
