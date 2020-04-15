Quantcast
Connect with us

Thousands of lives, millions of jobs, trillions of dollars: Conservative details toll of Trump’s COVID-19 inaction

Published

1 min ago

on

Conservative Washington Post columnist Jennifer Rubin detailed the death toll at the hands of President Donald Trump‘s leadership failure.

In her Wednesday column, Rubin pointed to Trump’s “pass the buck” style of leadership, blaming the World Health Organization for his failure to act.

It was “a frantic attempt to deflect blame from his own delinquency in acting to protect Americans against the pandemic and his ongoing failure to ramp up testing, which would allow economic re-engagement,” wrote Rubin.

ADVERTISEMENT

Trump proved in January that he knew something was wrong, because he ushered in the soft-ban on those coming into the United States from China. He also established the Coronavirus Task Force. The question remains, however, why nothing was done again until March.

“It is hard to quantify the damage, both human and material, that Trump’s utter incompetence has caused,” wrote Rubin. “We are in the midst of the initial wave of the pandemic, and others might well follow (as happened in the 1918 Spanish flu).”

She cited an updated chart showing the results of Trump’s inaction when compared to countries that were quick to do something.

ADVERTISEMENT

So, what if Trump acted sooner, Rubin wondered.

“The country deserves to know at least in rough terms the number of deaths that could have been avoided had Trump responded quickly to his advisers’ warnings dating back to November or even to the end of January, when the WHO sounded its alarm,” she said.

As for the economic toll, only time will tell how his response will impact the longterm stability of the country and the astronomical unemployment rate.

ADVERTISEMENT

“In sum, the Trump toll, when we are done, will likely include tens of thousands of unnecessary deaths, massive unemployment, trillions of dollars more in debt and trillions of dollars in lost wealth (from stocks, homes and other assets lost in the Trump recession) — not to mention emotional hardship and educational disruption,” Rubin closed. “Trying to fully grasp the extent of the devastation Trump ultimately will have wrought will be difficult, if not impossible. But Trump’s legacy as the worst president in American history is quite certain.”

Read the full column at the Washington Post.

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust Donald Trump
to be honest during
this pandemic ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

GOP loses lawsuit claiming they have a constitutional right to gerrymander Michigan

Published

23 mins ago

on

April 15, 2020

By

On Wednesday, a federal appeals court threw out a lawsuit from the Michigan GOP claiming that a newly-created independent redistricting commission violates their constitutional rights.

In Michigan Republican Party v. Benson, the Sixth Circuit rejected the GOP's argument, and will not block the commission from proceeding.

Key case papers are available here: https://t.co/Rk4dxBIXD8 (opinion will up be shortly)

— Wendy Weiser (@WendyRWeiser) April 15, 2020

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Workers at Warren Buffett’s furniture rental company were given bad gear and dared to complain about it

Published

47 mins ago

on

April 15, 2020

By

Walter Infante drove into the coronavirus “containment zone” in New Rochelle, N.Y., last month to make a delivery for Cort Furniture Rental, a Warren Buffett company.

Infante’s bosses back in North Bergen, N.J., insisted he had to make they delivery. They didn’t care about the National Guard-enforced quarantine or Infante’s lack of personal protection equipment.

But that’s not surprising, given the standard of care for workers and customers that has made Buffett the third richest American with a fortune of at least $75 billion.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Steven Mnuchin’s talks with Dems over next coronavirus relief package has GOP nervous: report

Published

57 mins ago

on

April 15, 2020

By

According to a report from POLITICO, Republicans are getting a little uncomfortable with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin's discussions with Democrats on how to break an impasse over the next coronavirus relief package.

Speaker Nancy Pelosi “has a lot of whole other demands. I know that Secretary Mnuchin is negotiating with her. And that’s all well and good,” Sen. John Kennedy (R-LA) said in an interview this Wednesday. “It’s still got to pass the Senate. And I think there are a lot of Republicans that are going to have a lot of questions of whatever the secretary and the speaker agree to. Just because they agreed to it, it’s not a done deal.”

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image