To the 46 percent who approve Trump: What are you thinking?
After President Trump set off a wave of calls to emergency poison lines on Thursday by suggesting that people could protect themselves against Covid-19 by drinking disinfectant, something in me snapped.I have a question for the 46 percent of Americans who approveof his job performance: Do you think maybe your standards are a bit too low?Our president’s ramblings on Thursday were the stuff you hear from a slobbering drunk at the dark end of the bar. It was beyond painful to watch his earth-based health advisors stare at their shoes in horror, as he went on and on, deeper into the abyss.After th…
Here’s how we could be responding to the COVID-19 crisis instead of the bizarrely backward-looking programs we have now
No matter how welcome, the various aid programs emerging from Washington are helter-skelter and backward-looking.
Sure, we should welcome the idea of aid efforts to keep workers employed by keeping companies small and large afloat — however haphazardly they are being administered.
But once you get over the idea that we’re bailing out airlines and big industry, and too many “small businesses” that are actually big businesses, all of which may or may not be keeping employees on the payroll, here’s a thought: We are expanding our huge federal debt in an effort to keep a status quo that is out of step with new needs.
History should have told us not to believe the quinine drug hype
Editor's note: this article was submitted and accepted for publication prior to recent reporting of a Veterans Administration observational study of patient outcomes (not a randomized, placebo-controlled clinical trial) which observed higher death rates among VA patients treated with hydroxychloroquine than those not treated with the drug. Also subsequent to HNN's decision to publish, the FDA has advised against the use of hydroxychloroquine to treat COVID-19 outside of hospital or controlled clinical trial settings.
Stay home or reopen? There’s at least one way to avoid Trump’s false choice
One of the most insane bits of propaganda being injected into the dual coronavirus and economic catastrophes of the moment is the Trump-marketed gibberish about how "the cure can't be worse than the problem." It's an infuriatingly simplistic zinger, condensing myriad complexities into a facile bumper-sticker slogan that will ultimately result in more dead Americans.
There's a better solution that we'll get to presently, but "the cure," in the context of Trump's zinger, is of course the stay-at-home mandate being exercised in most states. The worry, according to Trump and his disciples, is that maintaining social distancing and therefore keeping Americans safe — the "cure" — will precipitate a worsening economic calamity.