Top Democratic senator: Trump is ‘encouraging citizens to engage in armed rebellion’

Three tweets. Sixteen words. Massive outrage.

A top Democratic U.S. Senator is accusing President Donald Trump of “encouraging citizens to engage in armed rebellion,” after Trump posted three disturbing tweets.

Connecticut’s Chris Murphy, who generally takes a measured approach, slammed President Trump Friday afternoon:

Let’s not normalize this: the President of the United States is encouraging citizens to engage in armed rebellion. He sent this tweet a day after his supporters showed up with assault weapons at state capitols. He knows what’s he’s doing. https://t.co/25XGY5BbmA — Chris Murphy (@ChrisMurphyCT) April 17, 2020

Trump’s tweets come after armed right wingers joined together in Michigan’s capital city of Lansing to protest Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s stay-at-home order. The protest organizers reportedly are linked to the DeVos family.

More of the “peaceful” protesters in Lansing who came heavily armed in an effort to intimidate Governor Gretchen Whitmer into relaxing (or abandoning) pandemic-mitigation measures. These cowards are truly the worst among us — and how bizarre that our country allows this. pic.twitter.com/AkHitkjgh3 — Bob Geiger (@GeigerNews) April 16, 2020

Many, including political science experts, agree that Trump is inciting violence, sedition, and civil unrest – all in an attempt to force governors to re-open their states.