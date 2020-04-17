Top Democratic senator: Trump is ‘encouraging citizens to engage in armed rebellion’
Three tweets. Sixteen words. Massive outrage.
A top Democratic U.S. Senator is accusing President Donald Trump of “encouraging citizens to engage in armed rebellion,” after Trump posted three disturbing tweets.
Connecticut’s Chris Murphy, who generally takes a measured approach, slammed President Trump Friday afternoon:
Let’s not normalize this: the President of the United States is encouraging citizens to engage in armed rebellion.
He sent this tweet a day after his supporters showed up with assault weapons at state capitols. He knows what’s he’s doing. https://t.co/25XGY5BbmA
— Chris Murphy (@ChrisMurphyCT) April 17, 2020
Trump’s tweets come after armed right wingers joined together in Michigan’s capital city of Lansing to protest Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s stay-at-home order. The protest organizers reportedly are linked to the DeVos family.
More of the “peaceful” protesters in Lansing who came heavily armed in an effort to intimidate Governor Gretchen Whitmer into relaxing (or abandoning) pandemic-mitigation measures.
These cowards are truly the worst among us — and how bizarre that our country allows this. pic.twitter.com/AkHitkjgh3
— Bob Geiger (@GeigerNews) April 16, 2020
Many, including political science experts, agree that Trump is inciting violence, sedition, and civil unrest – all in an attempt to force governors to re-open their states.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis allows some beaches to reopen as coronavirus numbers continue to rise
"Why aren't any elected officials speaking out against this?"
Less than 24 hours after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis relaxed restrictions on social distancing in the state, clearing the way for beaches and parks in some areas to reopen, the city of Jacksonville announced Friday its beaches would reopen at 5pm.
Jen Perelman, a candidate for Congress in Florida's 23rd District, said the decision was guaranteed to make the outbreak in the state worse.
Fox News host denies Michigan protesters were Nazis just because they were waving swastikas
On Fox News Friday, "The Five" co-host Greg Gutfeld criticized Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D-MI) for calling out the swastikas at the anti-lockdown rally earlier this week — and argued that just because they were waving swastika flags doesn't mean they were actual Nazis.
"It wasn't that there were Nazis there," said Gutfeld. "They were ... comparing her to Hitler, which is wrong, but one should make that distinction, because what she was saying were that there were Nazis."
Fox News host attacks Michigan governor for calling out swastikas at yesterday's protest against social distancing, saying that they were being displayed ironically pic.twitter.com/qBLaZ15hqv
Obama’s team is increasing fed up with the president: ‘Enough of Trump’s BS and blame-shifting’
When Barack Obama was president, Donald Trump was a major supporter of political accountability.
Trump repeatedly took to Twitter to complain about the buck not stopping with the president of the United States.
https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/250975772083380226
https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/395872174722273280
https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/522394479429689344
But since Trump began holding public office in 2017, he has repeatedly argued that he need not take responsibility for anything.
With the United States leading the world in COVID-19 cases and fatalities, Trump has sought to blame others for his failures.