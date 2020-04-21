Top GOP senator calls for clinical trials in response to study finding hydroxychloroquine doubles COVID-19 death rate
Texas Republican Senator John Cornyn is calling for clinical trials of a malaria and lupus drug touted for weeks by President Donald Trump as a possible cure for coronavirus. Cornyn’s comments are in response to a study that found the use of hydroxychloroquine more than doubles the death rate of COVID-19 patients. There have been no valid studies that show the drug is effective in helping patients suffering from the virus that has killed 176,910 people around the world, including more than 45,000 across the U.S.
“How about real clinical trials?” Cornyn tweeted, quoting an AP report stating the study “was not a rigorous experiment, but it is “the largest look so far of hydroxychloroquine with or without the antibiotic azithromycin for COVID-19.” Given this and other studies clinical trials would likely lead to increased deaths.
A study of chloroquine in Brazil was stopped after patients suffered heart problems. A French study found hydroxychloroquine offered no benefits.
Earlier in the day Cornyn tweeted about a separate study he said that “showed that 9 of 10 patients had an underlying medical condition.”
#COVIDー19 The data showed that 9 of 10 patients had an underlying medical condition, including:
—Hypertension: 49.7%
—Diabetes: 28.3%
—Chronic lung disease: 34.6%
—Cardiovascular disease: 27.8%
—Obesity: 48.3% https://t.co/YjabN89Bwc
— Senator John Cornyn (@JohnCornyn) April 21, 2020
His remarks were not met with praise.
What is your point here. That those people deserved to die?
— Joe Lockhart (@joelockhart) April 21, 2020
wow, sucks to be them, right, senator?
— Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) April 21, 2020
Well, luckily none of these things exist in Texas, which has the highest % of ppl lacking health insurance in the country (nearly 1 in 5), a number you’d like to make much, much larger by trying to eliminate the ACA pre-existing-condition protections
— Cliff Schecter (@cliffschecter) April 21, 2020
So 40+% of Americans are pretty much asking for it, Senator? https://t.co/2hQnKCej0K
— Daniel Summers, MD (@WFKARS) April 21, 2020
— Leah McElrath 🏳️🌈 (@leahmcelrath) April 21, 2020
