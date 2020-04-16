Quantcast
Connect with us

Top Pentagon official throws cold water on right wingers’ ‘Wuhan lab’ bioweapon conspiracy theory

Published

1 min ago

on

Some conspiracy theorists on the far right have been claiming that COVID-19 originated in a laboratory in Mainland China and that it was unleashed as a form of biological warfare. And others have claimed that COVID-19 originated in a Chinese lab and escaped because of carelessness — not as some type of bio attack. But according to Gen. Mark A. Milley, chairman of the joint chiefs of staff, the “weight of evidence” indicates that the deadly coronavirus has “natural” origins.

ADVERTISEMENT

On April 14, Milley told reporters at the Pentagon, “There’s a lot of rumor and speculation in a wide variety of media, blog sites, etc. It should be no surprise to you that we’ve taken a keen interest in that, and we’ve had a lot of intelligence look at that. And I would just say at this point, it’s inconclusive — although the weight of evidence seems to indicate natural. But we don’t know for certain.”

Arkansas Sen. Tom Cotton, a far-right Republican and strident supporter of President Donald Trump, has, at times, floated the conspiracy theory that COVID-19 was unleashed as a bioweapon by the government in Mainland China. But The Guardian’s Julian Borger has noted that Cotton has also “argued (that) natural transmission from animals to humans — or a lab accident — were more likely scenarios.”

Borger observes, “Most scientists say that this coronavirus probably originated in bats but found its way to humans through an intermediary animal. There is no conclusive evidence that this happened at Wuhan’s notorious ‘wet’ markets, where wild animals were sold for meat. Analysis of the first 41 COVID-19 patients in medical journal The Lancet found that 27 of them had direct exposure to the Wuhan market, but the same analysis found that the first known case did not.”

 


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust Donald Trump
to be honest during
this pandemic ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Trump’s White House stonewalled IG probe of alleged improper pressure in a lucrative defense contract

Published

16 mins ago

on

April 16, 2020

By

Two major tech companies headquartered in Washington State, Microsoft and Amazon, competed for the Joint Enterprise Defense Infrastructure (JEDI) contract — which the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) ultimately gave to Microsoft. This week, the Pentagon’s inspector general released a report concluding that the decision was “consistent with applicable law” and there was no impropriety on the part of the Defense Department. But the Pentagon inspector general, according to Law & Crime reporter Jerry Lambe, was “unable to determine” whether or not the Trump White House tried to improperly influence that decision.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

White House defends Ivanka Trump for breaking coronavirus travel rules to retreat to New Jersey estate

Published

17 mins ago

on

April 16, 2020

By

The White House on Thursday defended the president's daughter, Ivanka Trump, after she broke CDC guidelines and traveled across state lines to attend a Passover event.

The New York Times first reported that Ivanka Trump "has not followed the federal guidelines advising against discretionary travel, leaving Washington for another one of her family’s homes, even as she has publicly thanked people for self-quarantining."

"Ms. Trump and her husband, Jared Kushner, who is also a senior White House adviser, traveled with their three children to the Trump National Golf Club Bedminster in New Jersey to celebrate the first night of Passover this month, according to two people with knowledge of their travel plans, even as seders across the country were canceled and families gathered remotely over apps like Zoom," the Times said.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

‘Big Marie Antoinette’: Ivanka Trump slammed for traveling after urging Americans to ‘please stay home’

Published

24 mins ago

on

April 16, 2020

By

'Please Please Stay at Home' Ivanka Trump Pleaded – Then She and Her Family Traveled to NJ in Violation of Federal Guidelines

First Daughter and Senior Advisor to the President Ivanka Trump, along with her husband Jared Kushner, also a Senior Advisor to the President, traveled from Washington, D.C. to the Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey, earlier this month, "to celebrate the first night of Passover," The New York Times reports.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image