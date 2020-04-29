Top US theater chain pulls Universal films over streaming controversy
Los Angeles (AFP) – The leading US movie theater chain said Tuesday it will no longer play any Universal Pictures movies on its screens as a row over the record-breaking release of “Trolls World Tour” on streaming platforms sharply escalated.The children’s film sequel from Universal Pictures — one of Hollywood’s largest and oldest studios — was released directly to on-demand platforms last month after its theatrical release was hit by the coronavirus.At the time the studio indicated the move was an exceptional response to the pandemic. But a report Tuesday quoted a Universal boss saying the …
U.S. News
Oscars suspend movie theater rule due to coronavirus
Los Angeles (AFP) - Movies that skip the big screen will be allowed to contend for Oscars this year, the Academy said Tuesday in a significant rule change forced by the coronavirus pandemic.Traditionally the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences requires at least a seven-day run in Los Angeles theaters for movies to be eligible for Hollywood's biggest prize.But picture houses in America's second city have been closed since mid-March, with no date set for them to reopen."Until further notice, and for the 93rd Awards year only, films that had a previously planned theatrical release but are... (more…)
U.S. News
California could start new school year as early as July
Los Angeles (AFP) - California may start the new school year as early as July to make up for some of the "learning loss" due to the pandemic, the state's Governor Gavin Newsom said Tuesday."We recognize there's been a learning loss because of this disruption," Newsom told reporters. "And so we are considering an even earlier school year into the fall, as early as late July, early August."Schools in California, the most populous US state, have been closed since the lockdown against the coronavirus began in March. However, classes for most of the state's 6.1 million pupils have continued online.... (more…)
Breaking Banner
Privacy is disappearing in America faster than we realize — and the coronavirus isn’t helping
Sure, you lock your home, and you probably don't share your deepest secrets with random strangers. And if someone knocked on your door and asked to know when you last got your period, you'd tell them to get lost.
Yet, as a smartphone user, you're likely sharing highly personal information with total strangers every minute — strangers whose main focus is to convert every element of your personality into money. Click here. Vote for this candidate. Open this app again. Watch this ad. Buy this product.
We've been giving out our private information in order to use convenient, fun and largely free apps, and we're only now understanding the true costs.