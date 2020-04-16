True toll of COVID-19 on U.S. health care workers unknown
The number of health care workers who have tested positive for the coronavirus is likely far higher than the reported tally of 9,200, and U.S. officials say they have no comprehensive way to count those who lose their lives trying to save others.The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released the infection tally Tuesday and said 27 health worker deaths have been recorded, based on a small number of test-result reports.Officials stressed that the count was drawn from just 16% of the nation’s COVID-19 cases, so the true numbers of health care infections and deaths are certainly far highe…
‘The president is supposed to take care of things!’ Joe Biden pummels Trump for shrugging off pandemic responsibility
President Donald Trump has infamously shrugged off taking any responsibility for people who die during the COVID-19 pandemic, and presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden absolutely pummeled him for it on Thursday morning.
During an interview with MSNBC's "Morning Joe," the former vice president tore Trump to pieces for his almost total lack of empathy for Americans suffering under the twin crises of the pandemic itself and the crippling economic recession that has taken hold in its wake.
North Korea: Is the country really coronavirus free?
More than 2 million coronavirus cases have been reported across the world, affecting 185 countries. But North Korea says it is completely free of the virus, a claim that has been met with scepticism in some quarters. France 24 spoke to Daniel Wertz, program manager at the US-based National Committee on North Korea to find out more.
Pak Myong Su, the director of North Korea’s anti-epidemic headquarters, told AFP earlier this month that "not one single person has been infected with the novel coronavirus in our country so far”.
The future of the US economy depends on one thing — and it’s not bailouts for business
One reason why it is so hard to contain the novel coronavirus is because many of those spreading it have no idea that they have it. Indeed, there is compelling evidence to suggest that asymptomatic people — those who carry the active virus but never develop any symptoms — are fueling the spread. Worse, only people with symptoms are being tested in the United States. That means there is almost no way to identify silent spreaders.