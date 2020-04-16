Trump acknowledges that anti-lockdown protests are being staged by his supporters

At Thursday’s coronavirus press briefing, President Donald Trump acknowledged to reporters that many of the protesters who turned out in states like Michigan, Ohio, and Kentucky to demand anti-coronavirus lockdowns end are supporters of his presidency.

“They seem to be protesters that like me,” said Trump.

Trump on the anti-restrictions protesters: "They seem to be protesters that like me." (Indeed, there were MAGA hats and Trump flags in Michigan.) — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) April 16, 2020

The demonstrators gained national attention after several of them were seen carrying Confederate battle flags — despite the fact that not all of the states in question were Southern states.