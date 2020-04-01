Trump admin dropped the ball on Pentagon’s offer to deliver thousand of ventilators: report

According to a CNN report this Tuesday, the Defense Department offered two weeks ago to make thousands of ventilators available, but the Trump administration failed to take them up on the offer.

After offering to send 2,000 ventilators to FEMA and HHS, the Pentagon never got the go-ahead to ship them off or any sort of directions on where to send them to.

CNN reports that the Defense Department also made its testing labs available, but still hasn’t heard back from the White House.

Read the full report over at CNN.