Trump admin dropped the ball on Pentagon’s offer to deliver thousand of ventilators: report
According to a CNN report this Tuesday, the Defense Department offered two weeks ago to make thousands of ventilators available, but the Trump administration failed to take them up on the offer.
After offering to send 2,000 ventilators to FEMA and HHS, the Pentagon never got the go-ahead to ship them off or any sort of directions on where to send them to.
CNN reports that the Defense Department also made its testing labs available, but still hasn’t heard back from the White House.
Trump casts himself as savior after threatening to put millions at risk to reopen economy by Easter
Trump, who repeatedly compared the coronavirus to the "flu" and argued that the economic pain caused by social distancing restrictions was worse than the pandemic itself, declared that it was actually he who had stood up to those calling to lift the restrictions after the White House projected that 2.2 million people would have died without sustained intervention.
Texas company says they have 2 million N95 masks for sale — for 6 times the normal price
In normal times, an N95 face mask would cost a big corporation a buck or less — particularly if it ordered a million of them.
But these aren’t normal times, and the pitch from industrial supplier Hatfield and Co. to sell as many as 2 million masks to a major U.S. oil company last week wasn’t your typical offer. The Texas-based supplier wanted $6.3 million for a minimum order of 1 million masks, with an option of buying 2 million for nearly $13 million, sales documents and interviews indicate.
At a time when the new coronavirus is rapidly spreading across the country and health care professionals are desperate for these face masks — which filter out at least 95% of airborne particles — to protect sick people and themselves, critics say a price like that smacks of profiteering and price gouging by someone in the supply chain.
‘Stop lying to our faces!’ Mike Pence flayed for saying Trump never ‘belittled’ COVID-19 threat
Vice President Mike Pence on Wednesday defended President Donald Trump's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic by falsely claiming that the president had never sought to belittle the threat the virus posed.
"I don't believe the president has ever belittled the threat of the coronavirus," Pence said.
A massive trail of evidence shows otherwise, however.