Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump administration refuses to close America’s national parks — and now their staffs are up in arms

Published

3 hours ago

on

America’s national parks are still open during the coronavirus pandemic, and it’s causing revolts among staff members who say they and their communities are being put at risk.

The Daily Beast reports that staffers at the Grand Canyon National Park are begging their bosses to temporarily shut down the park until the worst of the disease has passed.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We feel our boss is not meeting up with our pleas,” one Grand Canyon ranger tells the publication. “It’s political, to keep up the image… I feel people’s idea of the Grand Canyon is that you can isolate, but there’s two entrances. They are all going to the same view stations and same trails. It funnels people to the same spots.”

Dustin Stone, a former human resources employee at Alaska’s Klondike Goldrush Historic National Park, tells The Daily Beast that he resigned his job because his boss was not taking the threat of the virus seriously.

“Being told over and over again that, ‘The system is working, trust the system, it’s taking its time,’ was like being given the middle finger over and over again,” Stone explained in an interview. “There is no time for bureaucracy right now when hours are so important.”

The National Parks Service says that it has so far found at least seven of its employees have been infected with the virus, although the agency in recent days has grown more secretive when it comes to confirming cases.

“Smoky Mountain National Park Spokesperson Dana Soehn on Saturday said she could no longer confirm the coronavirus case she had previously confirmed… citing the new policy,” The Daily Beast writes.

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Did Trump's inaction make the coronavirus outbreak worse?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Trump ripped by former Ted Cruz aide for his ‘firehose of falsehoods’ as we ‘tally the sick and the dead’

Published

25 mins ago

on

April 1, 2020

By

In a column for the conservative Bulwark, a former speechwriter and aide to Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) expressed her disgust with Donald Trump for his continuing lying about the seriousness of the coronavirus pandemic while at the same time bragging about the TV ratings for his daily press conferences.

According to Amanda Carpenter, who also doubles as a conservative commentator on CNN, she has had it with his "firehose of falsehoods' " and "avalanche of lies" while the country is reeling from a health crisis that has trapped almost 80 percent of the populace in their homes.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘Fox News is eating her brain’: Columnist describes drastic measures to get her mom to take COVID-19 seriously

Published

36 mins ago

on

April 1, 2020

By

New York Times columnist Kara Swisher had an incredibly hard time getting her mother to take the threat of COVID-19 seriously -- and she says that Fox News is primarily to blame.

In her latest column, Swisher said that her mother for the past few weeks largely kept going about her daily life as though there weren't a deadly pandemic raging across the country. Swisher became so concerned for her mother's safety that she frantically called and texted her to the point where her mother told her to knock it off.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Florida Democrats beg Gov. Ron DeSantis to ignore the White House and issue stay-at-home order

Published

41 mins ago

on

April 1, 2020

By

More than a dozen Florida lawmakers called on Gov. Ron DeSantis to lock down the state to slow the spread of the deadly coronavirus.

White House medical adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci has warned Americans that social distancing must continue for at least several more weeks to space out the number of cases so patients don't overwhelm hospitals, and 13 Democratic lawmakers asked DeSantis to issue a stay-at-home order, reported WFLA-TV.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image