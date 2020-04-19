Trump admits he excluded Mitt Romney from task force of GOP senators because he still has a ‘grudge’
President Donald Trump was asked a question by Salt Lake City Tribune during the press briefing on Sunday about the reason that Sen. Mitt Romney was excluded from a task force of Republican senators.
“On Thursday the White House announced a congressional task force for reopening America,” said the reporter. “It included every Republican senator but Mitt Romney. Does that show you are holding a grudge?”
“Yeah, it is. No, I’m not a fan of Mitt Romney at all. I have 52 Republican senators,” Trump said.
Watch the clip below:
