Trump aides acknowledge this was ’one of the worst weeks’ of his presidency: NYT

White House advisors are acknowledging that Donald Trump’s comments about injecting disinfectant have damaged the president’s standing, according to a new report.

“Trump’s remarks caused an immediate uproar, and the White House spent much of Friday trying to walk them back. Also Friday, the Food and Drug Administration warned that hydroxychloroquine and chloroquine, two drugs that the president has repeatedly recommended in treating the coronavirus, can cause dangerous abnormalities in heart rhythm in coronavirus patients and has resulted in some deaths,” The New York Times reported Friday evening.

“But they acknowledged that Mr. Trump’s delivery was too sloppy for a president in the middle of managing the response to a pandemic that has killed over 45,000 Americans,” the newspaper explained.

Some aides thought it was even worse for Trump.

“Some said it was one of the worst days in one of the worst weeks of his presidency,” The Times reported.