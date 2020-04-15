Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump allies are already searching for scapegoats in case his ‘re-opening’ gets thousands more killed: report

Published

7 mins ago

on

President Donald Trump wants to “re-open” the American economy next month, even though health officials are warning that could lead to a major spike in COVID-19 infections.

Many of the president’s allies seem aware of this risk, as the Washington Post reports that they’re trying to recruit “prominent” business leaders to endorse the president’s plan and then serve as human shields in case it backfires and gets thousands more people killed.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Trump’s advisers are trying to shield the president from political accountability should his move to reopen the economy prove premature and result in lost lives, and so they are trying to mobilize business executives, economists and other prominent figures to buy into the eventual White House plan, so that if it does not work, the blame can be shared broadly, according to two former administration officials familiar with the efforts,” the paper writes.

One former Trump official similarly tells the Post that many inside the White House are wary of suffering massive political damage from trying to push everything to reopen too soon at a time when thousands of Americans are still dying each day.

“There’s a growing realization that you won’t be able to open everything up by May 1,” the official explained. “Even [Trump] realizes that’s a bad idea.”


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust Donald Trump
to be honest during
this pandemic ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Trump allies are already searching for scapegoats in case his ‘re-opening’ gets thousands more killed: report

Published

6 mins ago

on

April 15, 2020

By

President Donald Trump wants to "re-open" the American economy next month, even though health officials are warning that could lead to a major spike in COVID-19 infections.

Many of the president's allies seem aware of this risk, as the Washington Post reports that they're trying to recruit "prominent" business leaders to endorse the president's plan and then serve as human shields in case it backfires and gets thousands more people killed.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump campaign sues Wisconsin TV station over ad using his words on coronavirus

Published

8 mins ago

on

April 15, 2020

By

President Trump's re-election campaign filed a lawsuit against a Wisconsin television station arguing that an ad aired by the outlet was misleading and false.

The Democratic super PAC Priorities USA paid to air the ad on numerous stations across the country. For some reason, the Trump campaign targeted a single NBC affiliate, WJFW-TV of Rhinelander, Wisconsin, in the lawsuit. The ad uses soundbites of Trump downplaying the coronavirus threat while showing a chart displaying the skyrocketing number of confirmed cases.This article first appeared in Salon.

The ad edited together clips appearing to show Trump describe the virus as a "hoax," though he has insisted that he was referring to the politicization of his widely criticized handling of the virus.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Watch: Trump’s cascading coronavirus failures laid out in devastating timeline

Published

4 hours ago

on

April 15, 2020

By

The Trump administration’s response to the coronavirus pandemic has been a deliberate disaster from the beginning. But don’t take my word for it – just look at the facts.

Here’s the timeline:

In 2018, he let the pandemic-preparedness office in the National Security Council simply dissolve, and followed up with budget cuts to HHS and CDC this year. That team’s job was to follow a pandemic playbook written after global leaders fumbled their response to Ebola in 2014. Trump was briefed on the playbook’s existence in his first year - had he listened, the government would’ve started getting equipment to doctors two months ago.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image