Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump and the GOP shredded for unleashing ‘festivals of recklessness and crackpottery’ amid the coronavirus crisis

Published

1 min ago

on

The coronavirus pandemic is both a health crisis and an economic crisis. According to researchers at John Hopkins University in Baltimore, COVID-19 had killed at least 184,372 people worldwide as of early Wednesday morning, April 23. And a variety of economic voices, from liberal New York Times columnist Paul Krugman to Desmond Lachman of the conservative but non-Trumpian American Enterprise Institute (AEI) are warning that the United States’ economic recovery will be long and difficult. But according to recent articles in The Bulwark and the New York Times, coronavirus has also become something else in the United States: a Culture War issue.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to journalist Charlie Sykes (who co-founded The Bulwark with fellow Never Trump conservative Bill Kristol in late 2018 following the demise of the Weekly Standard), President Donald Trump and his allies in the Republican Party have managed to make coronavirus a referendum on identity politics.

“This weekend, we got a good look at where the arc of conservative activism is heading,” Sykes explains. “The death toll in the United States from the coronavirus has now topped 40,000, but — egged on by presidential tweets — packs of flag-waving, maskless protesters across the country defied stay-at-home orders to demand that the country reopen quickly.”

Sykes goes on to say, “It’s too early to know whether the protests will become vectors of disease. But it’s already abundantly clear they have become vectors of stupidity in an already exceptionally stupid time. And Trump World and the GOP are both all-in on them….  Many of the protests devolved into festivals of recklessness and crackpottery, complete with conspiracy theorists, Confederate flags, gun-wielding cosplay, and chants of ‘lock her up.’”

Other examples of Culture War “infantilism” that have asserted themselves during far-right anti-shutdown protests, Sykes observes, include protestors chanting “Fire Fauci”— a reference to Dr. Anthony Fauci, who is part of Trump’s coronavirus task force along with Dr. Deborah Birx — and describing Birx and Microsoft’s Bill Gates as “treasonous.” A protestor in Madison, Wisconsin, Sykes adds, was proudly displaying a sign that read, “No tests, no vaccine, no masks.”

Meanwhile, New York Times reporter Jeremy W. Peters cites other ways in which coronavirus has been turned into a Culture War issue — from white Christian fundamentalists claiming that social distancing is anti-religion to wingnuts claiming that anti-coronavirus measures are an attack on gun owners.

ADVERTISEMENT

“For now,” Peters reports, “Mr. Trump is speaking to the minority of Americans who believe the government has gone too far in trying to contain the threat from the virus. And he is doing so by spreading misinformation and innuendo about how the restrictions affect issues like gun ownership and freedom of worship. He falsely claimed last week, for instance, that the Second Amendment was under threat in Virginia.”


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust Donald Trump
to be honest during
this pandemic ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Fox and Friends host serves up insane word salad rant defending AG Bill Barr

Published

21 mins ago

on

April 23, 2020

By

"Fox & Friends" co-host Brian Kilmeade went on a rant Thursday morning, defending Attorney General Bill Barr while attacking the media, including MSNBC's Andrea Mitchell, and Michigan's Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, over coronavirus policies.

At issue for Kilmeade is anyone who dares to question President Donald Trump's Attorney General, who one federal judge just last month "excoriated" for lying about Robert Mueller's report while calling into question his “credibility."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Right-wing think tank economist shoots down hopes for a ‘miracle bounce-back’ when the economy re-opens

Published

22 mins ago

on

April 23, 2020

By

In a piece published at The Bulwark this Thursday, American Enterprise Institute economist Desmond Lachman contends that anyone expecting a fast economic recovery from coronavirus hasn't been paying attention to the "rapidly deteriorating global economic and financial market outlook."

"In particular, they are choosing to ignore the toxic combination of a record-high global debt-to-GDP ratio and the deepest worldwide economic recession in the post-war period," Lachman writes. "The resulting risks include a vicious return of the European sovereign debt crisis, the abrupt shift of the Chinese economy to a lower long-run growth path, and a wave of debt defaults in emerging markets."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Trump threw Georgia governor under the bus after Fauci said he’d never support his reopening plan: CNN

Published

28 mins ago

on

April 23, 2020

By

President Donald Trump on Wednesday threw Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp under the bus and said that he was opposed to the governor's plan to reopen his state's economy this week.

Now CNN's Jim Acosta is reporting that Trump only decided to turn on Kemp after members of the president's pandemic response task force told him that there was no way they could publicly support what the Trump-loving Georgia governor had done.

"At a meeting just prior to Wednesday’s briefing, task force members were discussing likelihood that some doctors on the panel would be asked by reporters about Kemp’s controversial move to open up many businesses in Georgia, like nail salons and bowling alleys," Acosta reports. "During the meeting, Doctor Anthony Fauci and others on the task force noted there would be a glaring inconsistency if the scientists were not in agreement with Trump on the Georgia issue during the press conference."

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image