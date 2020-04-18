Trump announces $19 billion relief for farmers amid COVID-19 epidemic
President Donald Trump on Friday announced a $19 billion financial rescue package to help the agriculture industry weather the staggering economic downturn sparked by measures to defeat the coronavirus.
Trump told a press conference the government “will be implementing a $19 billion relief program for our great farmers and ranchers as they cope with the fallout of the global pandemic.”
The program will include direct payments to farmers, ranchers and producers who Trump said have experienced “unprecedented losses during this pandemic.”
Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue said US farmers have been hit hard by a sharp shift in demand, as schools and restaurants close and more Americans eat at home.
That has disrupted the food supply chain, forcing farmers in many places to destroy dairy output and plow under crops that no longer have buyers.
“Having to dump milk and plow under vegetables ready to market is not only financially distressing, but it’s heartbreaking as well to those who produce them,” Perdue said.
Perdue said some $3 billion of the money would go to buying produce and milk from such farmers, and redistribute it to community food banks.
Millions of Americans have recently turned to food pantries for meals and groceries after losing their jobs.
The US farm and food industry has been hit in numerous ways by the coronavirus epidemic.
Farmers are having trouble finding seasonal laborers to prepare and harvest crops; some meatpacking plants have been hit hard by COVID-19 outbreaks.
But the change in the way consumers eat has had a huge impact.
“Shuttered schools, universities, restaurants, bars and cafeterias are no longer buying milk, meat, fruits, vegetables and other food, causing a downward spiral in crop and livestock prices,” the American Farm Bureau said recently.
Perdue praised farmers, who have enjoyed billions of dollars in support payments over the past two years due to the impact of Trump’s trade war with China, as “heroic.”
“Our farmers have been in the fields planting and doing what they do every spring to feed the American people, even with a pandemic, as we speak.”
Breaking Banner
Trump and Bill Barr urged by right-wing activists to sue Democratic states over coronavirus lockdowns: report
On Saturday, Politico reported that a number of President Donald Trump's allies are urging him to use the Justice Department to sue Democratic states over coronavirus lockdowns.
"In a letter sent to Attorney General Bill Barr on Friday, the Conservative Action Project, a group of conservative leaders including Matt Schlapp of the American Conservative Union, Tom Fitton of Judicial Watch and Jenny Beth Martin of Tea Party Patriots, called governors and local leaders 'petty, would-be dictators' who had committed 'rampant abuses of constitutional rights and civil liberties' as part of their response to the coronavirus," reported Meredith McGraw and Josh Gerstein.
COVID-19
Spain Covid-19 deaths surpass 20,000
The death toll from the coronavirus in Spain, one of the countries hardest hit by the pandemic, moved past 20,000 on Saturday, the health ministry said.
A total of 20,043 people have now succumbed to the disease, which killed 565 people in Spain in the past 24 hours, slightly down on the 585 reported on Friday.
Spain is the second worst-hit country in Europe behind Italy but has tentatively begun to ease a strict lockdown imposed on March 14, opening up some sectors of the economy, including manufacturing, earlier this week.
COVID-19
Ivanka Trump buried on MSNBC for stay-at-home hypocrisy: ‘Look at her actions and not her words’
On MSNBC Saturday, Business Insider reporter Sonam Sheth broke down Ivanka Trump's personal travel across state lines to celebrate Passover, failing to follow the stay-at-home orders the government is attempting to enforce to curb the spread of coronavirus.
"Obviously, it doesn't look great for Ivanka Trump or the White House," said Sheth. "But as far as them flouting the stay-at-home orders to go to Trump's golf club in New Jersey, if you'll pardon the pun, it's kind of par for the course for this White House and for this administration. They have routinely, throughout Trump's presidency, either acted against the advice that they have publicly given Americans or they have done the very things that they have criticized their political opponents for."