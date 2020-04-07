Trump announces he will deploy hundreds of scarce ventilators — to the United Kingdom
At Tuesday’s coronavirus task force press briefing, President Donald Trump opened by discussing the allocation of ventilators, which are critical to taking care of patients with breathing problems. He suggested that he will start deploying ventilators overseas, to the United Kingdom.
“We’re gonna work it out for them,” he said, suggesting that he will send over 200 ventilators.
Trump’s commitment comes as several states continue to face the risk of shortages and are begging for more equipment from the federal stockpile.
Watch below:
As state governors plead with Trump to do more to help them, Trump says he's sending ventilators to the UK pic.twitter.com/pVe5urk8RB
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 7, 2020
