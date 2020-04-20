Quantcast
Trump announces he will unilaterally ban all immigration to the United States

1 hour ago

President Donald Trump announced Monday evening that he would be suspending all immigration into the United States.

“In light of the attack from the Invisible Enemy, as well as the need to protect the jobs of our GREAT American Citizens, I will be signing an Executive Order to temporarily suspend immigration into the United States,” Trump announced on Twitter.

US officials don’t know if Kim Jong Un is dead or alive — and are unsure about the line of succession: report

1 min ago

April 20, 2020

U.S. officials are in the dark as to who is in control of North Korea -- and its nuclear weapons.

On Monday evening, CNN reported on "grave" reports about Kim Jong Un's health.

Anna Fifield, The Washington Post Beijing bureau chief and author of the biography The Great Successor, explained that the North Korea leader has been in poor health.

Kim Jong Un biographer breaks down what you need to know about reported health scare

19 mins ago

April 20, 2020

On Monday evening, Anna Fifield, a biographer of Kim Jong Un and one of the most knowledgeable experts on the North Korean dictator outside the country, broke down the key facts on the situation in light of reports that Kim is gravely ill.

In my book "The Great Successor," I wrote that Kim Jong Un's biggest risk factor was his obvious poor health -- and in particular the risk of cardiac problems.

Kim Jong Un is five feet, seven inches tall, and weighs about three hundred pounds = BMI of 45, or "extremely obese" pic.twitter.com/04EsZfuues

‘Grave’ reports about the health of North Korea’s leader spark rumors and fears

42 mins ago

April 20, 2020

On Monday, reports from U.S. intelligence indicated that North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un is in "grave danger" following a surgical procedure, although few details are available.

Commenters on social media were quick to weigh in on the news.

Nothing definite right now but if this Kim Jong Un reporting is true, this is a potentially game changing moment. pic.twitter.com/lR9iDi1SZG

— Philip DeFranco (@PhillyD) April 21, 2020

