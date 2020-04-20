Trump announces he will unilaterally ban all immigration to the United States
President Donald Trump announced Monday evening that he would be suspending all immigration into the United States.
“In light of the attack from the Invisible Enemy, as well as the need to protect the jobs of our GREAT American Citizens, I will be signing an Executive Order to temporarily suspend immigration into the United States,” Trump announced on Twitter.
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 21, 2020
