Trump announces ‘the light at the end of the tunnel’ during coronavirus outbreak: ‘We want to open our country’

Published

1 min ago

on

President Donald Trump announced in his daily press briefing that everything is going to be fine soon.

Speaking Sunday, the president announced that he was handed a government that was somehow broken, though he didn’t clarify what he was working on for the three years ahead of the coronavirus.

While doctors are begging Americans to stay home, Trump said, “we’ve got to open up our country.”

“The airplane industry, the airline industry, a lot of great industries that we have that are in trouble because of what took place over the last short period of time,” said Trump. “These are industries that were doing better, for the most part, doing better than ever. The airlines were doing great. Oil was doing great, oil and gas, and the energy industry was doing phenomenally well. It got hit like nobody’s ever been hit before. Just about like no industry’s ever been hit before. There is there’s never been anything like this. But we see the light at the end of the tunnel. Things are happening. Things are happening. We’re starting to see the light at the end of the tunnel, and hopefully, in the not too distant future, we’ll be very proud of the job we all did. We can never be happy when so many people are dying, but we’re going to be very proud of the job we did to keep the death down to an absolute minimum, the least it could have happened with this terrible, terrible virus.”

He went on to announce that he wants to open the country “as soon as possible.” Every time he talks about reopening the government before the country is prepared, the two political parties break into fights over science.

Watch the clip below:


