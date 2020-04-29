Trump attacked the Post Office as carriers and clerks died from COVID-19 — now their union is firing back
President Trump has lashed out at the U.S. Postal Service as the pandemic brings it to the brink of collapse and more people than ever are relying on the mail. Trump claims the agency is only losing money because it is undercharging Amazon and other companies for shipping. “It just isn’t true,” says American Postal Workers Union President Mark Dimondstein.
During a press briefing at the White House on Tuesday, President Trump claimed that the U.S. will be able to carry out five million coronavirus tests per day. But according to a top official overseeing the effort, that goal is nowhere near achievable given the technology that's available, TIME reports.
“[T]here is absolutely no way on Earth, on this planet or any other planet, that we can do 20 million tests a day, or even five million tests a day," Admiral Brett Giroir told TIME. Since the beginning of the year, the Administration has conducted 5.7 million tests in total.
According to Covid Tracking Project data, the largest number of tests conducted by the U.S. in a single day was 314,182. To meet Trump's goal. the U.S. would have to ramp up testing by 1,500 percent.
Rural states that backed President Donald Trump enjoyed greater access to the first round of coronavirus relief funds than Democratic states on the coasts.
There's no proof that regional or political bias played a role in the distribution of funds from the Paycheck Protection Program, but the disparity will get piled onto a stack of complaints about the program, which is already sending out a second round of assistance, reported Bloomberg.
Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) said on Wednesday that the "rest of the economy" should be immediately reopen even though it almost certainly means an increase in coronavirus deaths.
During an interview on Fox News, host Sandra Smith asked Jordan about support for another round of relief funding for the American people.
"The best stimulus is to go back to work!" Jordan exclaimed. "The best phase four is to go back to work. And we're seeing states do that. Look, we've already spent $3 trillion -- and that was necessary."
"But the best approach now is let's simply go back to work and we're seeing states begin to do that," he continued.