Trump attacks Obama for not developing a test for a disease that didn’t exist when he was in office: op-ed

This past weekend, President Trump honed in on a new target to blame for the shortage of coronavirus testing in the U.S. — namely former President Barack Obama. ￼

“I started with an obsolete, broken system from a previous administration,” Trump said during his Saturday press briefing, adding: “Unfortunately, some partisan voices are attempting to politicize the issue of testing, which they shouldn’t be doing, because I inherited broken junk. Just as they did with ventilators where we had virtually none, and the hospitals were empty.”

ADVERTISEMENT

According to Vox’s Aaron Rupar, Trump’s explanation is completely “nonsensical.”

“The CDC couldn’t have bad tests left over from the Obama administration, because the coronavirus test didn’t exist until this year,” Rupar writes. “And the stockpile was far from empty — its problem was that it was poorly maintained, an issue that rests on the Trump administration’s shoulders.”

Read his full piece over at Vox.com.

￼