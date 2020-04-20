Quantcast
Trump attacks Obama for not developing a test for a disease that didn’t exist when he was in office: op-ed

Published

1 min ago

on

This past weekend, President Trump honed in on a new target to blame for the shortage of coronavirus testing in the U.S. — namely former President Barack Obama. ￼

“I started with an obsolete, broken system from a previous administration,” Trump said during his Saturday press briefing, adding: “Unfortunately, some partisan voices are attempting to politicize the issue of testing, which they shouldn’t be doing, because I inherited broken junk. Just as they did with ventilators where we had virtually none, and the hospitals were empty.”

According to Vox’s Aaron Rupar, Trump’s explanation is completely “nonsensical.”

“The CDC couldn’t have bad tests left over from the Obama administration, because the coronavirus test didn’t exist until this year,” Rupar writes. “And the stockpile was far from empty — its problem was that it was poorly maintained, an issue that rests on the Trump administration’s shoulders.”

Read his full piece over at Vox.com.


Activism

‘It’s no worse than the flu’: Organizer of Missouri rally calls coronavirus warnings ‘false information’

Published

5 mins ago

on

April 20, 2020

By

The activist who organized a rally against government stay-at-home orders in Missouri argued on Monday that COVID-19 is "just like the flu" -- even though scientists believe that it is ten times more deadly.

Kansas City Star reporter shared video of activist Kristi Nichols explaining why she had organized the Monday rally.

"We are a group of patriots and grassroots efforts to open up Missouri," she said. "I want all the states to be opened up. We have to end this tyranny. Our constitutional rights have been violated and we need Missouri to open up."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘A system in breakdown’: States forced to smuggle protective equipment under the nose of the feds

Published

6 mins ago

on

April 20, 2020

By

It's like the plot of a spy novel: a group of officials on a covert mission for needed supplies racing against time and the attention of the federal government use disguised trucks to ship equipment across state lines and narrowly escape law enforcement asking for papers.

Instead of being a chapter in a John le Carré novel, however, this was what happened to Springfield, Massachusetts Baystate Medical Center chief physician executive Dr. Andrew Artenstein, who wrote in the New England Journal of Medicine on Friday of his efforts to obtain needed personal protective equipment (PPE) for his hospital.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Hawaii locals increasingly frustrated by out-of-state visitors as COVID-19 cases rise

Published

14 mins ago

on

April 20, 2020

By

Tourists are still flocking to Hawaii to ride out the coronavirus pandemic, and locals are increasingly frustrated.

Hundreds of travelers lured by $100 airfares are still flying halfway across the Pacific Ocean to the islands, whose governor closed beaches Saturday as the state confirmed its 580th COVID-19 case and 10th death, reported The Guardian.

“Locals are following the orders, staying home, but there are people who are clearly tourists, here by the dozens,” said Oahu resident Tryo Kane. “They’re still out here, still in groups of seven or more, still coming, and that’s a problem.”

Continue Reading
 
 
