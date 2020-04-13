Quantcast
Trump back in court to make sure unseen ‘Apprentice’ footage never sees light of day

Published

19 mins ago

on

As the coronavirus outbreak continues to dominate the headlines, President Trump is taking to the courts to ensure that behind-the-scenes footage of the reality TV show The Apprentice never sees the light of day, Deadline reports.

Trump family lawyer Joanna Hendon sent a letter this Monday to U.S. District Court Judge Lorna Schofield, asking to her to block unseen footage from the show from being made public.

“The Court should stay all proceedings before it pending Defendants’ appeal from the Court’s denial of their Motion to Compel Arbitration, because fundamental fairness requires it,” the letter read.

“Plaintiffs are now eight months into a third-party discovery campaign forbidden by the arbitration provisions to which they agreed – and to which Defendants have continually objected since August,” the letter continues. “The resulting prejudice to Defendants is obvious and incalculable.”

Less than a week ago, Schofield ordered the footage to be made public in relation to an October 2018 lawsuit against the Trump family by four anonymous entrepreneurs who claim they lost hundreds of thousands of dollars after Trump and his children promoted a multilevel marketing company on the show.

Read the full report over at Deadline.


