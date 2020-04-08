Trump baselessly suggests Obama ‘knows something’ about Biden that has kept him from endorsing

At Wednesday’s coronavirus task force press briefing, President Donald Trump delved into the realm of conspiracy theory when asked about the state of the Democratic presidential primary, where former Vice President Joe Biden just became the presumptive nominee after Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) dropped out of the race.

Trump pointed to the fact that former President Barack Obama has not yet endorsed his former running mate — and suggested that he “knows something” about Biden, adding, “I think I know why — but you don’t know.”

In reality, Obama has not endorsed Biden up to this point simply because he wanted to remain neutral in a competitive primary.