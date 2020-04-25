Trump bitterly complains about his press coverage after refusing to hold daily Coronavirus Task Force briefing

President Donald Trump has devoted a significant amount of time to his daily Coronavirus Task Force briefings.

Many of the briefings lasted more than an hour and Trump himself has taken part in over forty of the briefings.

But after not holding a briefing on Saturday, the leader of the free world said it has all been a waste of time.

“What is the purpose of having White House News Conferences when the Lamestream Media asks nothing but hostile questions, and then refuses to report the truth or facts accurately,” Trump argued.

“They get record ratings, and the American people get nothing but Fake News,” he complained. “Not worth the time and effort!”