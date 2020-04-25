Quantcast
Trump bitterly complains about his press coverage after refusing to hold daily Coronavirus Task Force briefing

2 hours ago

President Donald Trump has devoted a significant amount of time to his daily Coronavirus Task Force briefings.

Many of the briefings lasted more than an hour and Trump himself has taken part in over forty of the briefings.

But after not holding a briefing on Saturday, the leader of the free world said it has all been a waste of time.

“What is the purpose of having White House News Conferences when the Lamestream Media asks nothing but hostile questions, and then refuses to report the truth or facts accurately,” Trump argued.

“They get record ratings, and the American people get nothing but Fake News,” he complained. “Not worth the time and effort!”


Residents of Georgia are thumbing their noses at coronavirus — and hitting the state’s beaches

20 mins ago

April 25, 2020

After being locked down for weeks, many residents in Georgia are thumbing their noses at the deadly coronavirus and seeking sanctuary in the sun, sand and waves of the southern state's beaches.

Under a cloudless blue sky with balmy temperatures and soft breezes rolling off the water, Tybee Island proved a powerful weekend lure Saturday for Georgians desperate for any return to normalcy -- and an escape from self-imposed isolation.

"How long are we supposed to imprison ourselves?" a bikini-clad Mackenzie Scharf, 30, said to AFP as her five-year-old son flew a Spider Man kite.

"This is much safer than going grocery shopping."

Trump’s COVID-19 failure shows his ‘omnipotent destructiveness’ — as he is ‘actively engaging in sabotage’: Psychologist John Gartner

53 mins ago

April 25, 2020

As of Friday, the coronavirus pandemic has killed at least 50,000 people in the United States. That number is likely to be an undercount, and it's possible we will never have a true reckoning.

This article originally appeared at Salon.

At almost every juncture, Donald Trump has made decisions about the coronavirus pandemic that have led to more death. His behavior is that of a person who has no care or concern for the health, safety and welfare of the American people. Nothing could epitomize that more perfectly than his grotesque suggestion this week that "injecting" disinfectants or household cleaning products might kill the coronavirus. This would seem comical, and entirely unbelievable, if it had not actually happened.

Trump now urges Americans to ‘use common sense’ — after his previous comments resulted in people poisoning themselves

1 hour ago

April 25, 2020

President Donald Trump did not hold a daily Coronavirus Task Force briefing on Saturday.

Instead, Trump said that the briefings were a waste of "time and effort" -- even though he had invested his time in participating in over forty of the briefings.

