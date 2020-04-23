Trump blames CNN for spreading ‘fake report’ of Kim Jong Un’s illness — and demands they not ask questions

At Thursday’s coronavirus press briefing, a reporter asked President Donald Trump about recent reports that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un was gravely ill.

The president replied that he thinks it is a “fake report” engineered by CNN using “old documents” — even though, in reality, CNN had only been relying on a source relaying intelligence from the president’s own agencies.

He added that he “hopes” the report is in fact fake, because he has a “great relationship” with Kim Jong Un.

As a CNN reporter attempted to follow up with another question, the president shut them down, saying he didn’t want to talk to their network.