Trump blasted for playing a doctor on television amid America’s coronavirus crisis
There are few people less qualified to give medical advice than Donald Trump. He eats fast food because someone told him it has less germs and he doesn’t exercise because he thinks you only have a certain amount of energy available in your lifetime. He is a doofus.Despite his complete and utter lack of medical knowledge, the president insists on giving medical advice and recommending unproven drugs with dangerous side effects to treat COVID-19. Do not take medical advice from a man who thinks a filet ‘o fish is a vegetable.The drugs in question are chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine, which are…
Breaking Banner
Trump has abdicated core duties of the presidency
As President Donald Trump hurtles into his high-stakes bid for re-election, he is proving more than ever that he doesn’t deserve the office he holds. Not only is he incapable of meeting many of its demands, as the coronavirus has raged across the country, he has repeatedly shirked the duties of the presidency.
On Wednesday, he made clear that he doesn’t think a look back on the crisis will serve him well:
“This is an incredible admission of guilt and failure,” said MSNBC Chris Hayes in response to the tweet.
Compare this sentiment to what President Barack Obama said in 2011, when the country was still suffering mightily from the aftershocks of the financial crisis and as he looked toward the prospects for re-election.
Breaking Banner
Historian: Trump’s response to the coronavirus crisis resembles Hitler more than FDR
In times of crisis, effective leadership is more crucial than ever. As President Trump struggles with the early stages of the coronavirus pandemic, including the filing of more than ten million new unemployment claims in late March and crucial shortages of equipment like effective masks and ventilators, the ways other leaders responded to the Great Depression offer lessons both inspirational and cautionary for the present. Although Franklin Roosevelt and Adolf Hitler operated in two very different political cultures, their first 100 days in power offer a sobering reminder of the consequences of decisions pursued by leaders in crisis.
Breaking Banner
Franklin Graham is anti-Jesus
You may have noticed a contradiction among members of the president’s most loyal voting bloc, white evangelical Christians. On the one hand, their leaders are not taking the coronavirus pandemic seriously. Pastors continue to hold Sunday services, many in the thousands, thus exposing their congregations, which include the sick and elderly, to a contagion that has killed 13,000 people in this country, 2,000 yesterday alone.
This article was originally published at The Editorial Board
On the other hand, their leaders are taking the disease outbreak very seriously, seeing it as an outcome of mankind’s sinful ways, and thus encouragement to seek salvation through Jesus Christ. Rev. Franklin Graham spelled this out Saturday on Fox News: