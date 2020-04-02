Trump boasted of getting Putin to stabilize oil prices — but the Kremlin says it never happened

President Donald Trump on Thursday boasted on Twitter that he got Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman and Russian President Vladimir Putin to commit to stabilizing oil prices — but now the Kremlin is saying that never happened.

In a tweet posted earlier in the morning, Trump wrote that he “just spoke to my friend MBS (Crown Prince) of Saudi Arabia, who spoke with President Putin of Russia, and I expect and hope that they will be cutting back approximately 10 Million Barrels,” which would raise the price of oil at a time when American fossil fuel companies are getting hammered economically.

However, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov tells Sputnik News that the president’s claims are simply not true.

“There was no such conversation,” he said.

Trump’s tweet, however, nonetheless sent U.S. oil futures surging on Thursday, even though there was no concrete evidence that any deal to pull back on production had been reached.