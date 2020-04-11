Trump burned to the ground for falsely claiming that voting by mail ‘increases the risk of crime’

President Donald Trump continued to rage against the idea of voting by mail during a Saturday evening airing of grievances on Twitter.

“Mail in ballots substantially increases the risk of crime and VOTER FRAUD!” Trump argued, despite the fact there is no evidence to support his accusation.

Early in his presidency, Trump started a “voter fraud task force” to investigate right-wing conspiracy theories about voter fraud. The commission disbanded a year later after finding no evidence to back up the assertion.

ADVERTISEMENT

Despite that fact, Trump has continued to complain about voting by mail.

Trump was quickly slammed online for lying to voters about voting by mail while the United States is the global leader in coronavirus cases.

Here’s some of what people were saying about Trump’s complaints:

Voter fraud is a Republican red herring to restrict voter rights. More deaths by lawnmowers than prosecuted cases of voter fraud. It’s a problem they make up to claim fraud. Donald Trump own comission found no widespread abuse. We are in the middle of a pandemic. Vote from home! — ♻️🇺🇸 Christopher Zullo (@ChrisJZullo) April 12, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Honestly, reporters should press him on this during his next stream-of-consciousness press briefing until he can come up with some proof. Which he won’t. Because there is none. — Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) April 12, 2020

Without cheating and suppressing voters… Republicans would never win another election. period. — Angela Belcamino (@AngelaBelcamino) April 12, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Firing the inspectors general for the bailout funds substantially increases the risk of crime and TRUMP FRAUD! — Jennifer Taub (@jentaub) April 12, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

"People are saying that Mail-In Ballots can cause Crime, Voter Fraud and even WIND-MILL CANCER! Many MANY people are saying it, even great people like John Barron, Jim who used to like Paris, and my Brand New Very Good Friend, WEST VIRGINIA RESIDENT!" — Trumpy Trumpy (parody) (@outofcontroljb) April 12, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

It’s a fucking pandemic idiot. You’re trying to increase voter suppression by forcing people to put their lives in danger. All so you can try and win a low voter turnout election. — Frederick Joseph (@FredTJoseph) April 12, 2020