Trump burned to the ground for falsely claiming that voting by mail ‘increases the risk of crime’

Published

1 min ago

on

President Donald Trump continued to rage against the idea of voting by mail during a Saturday evening airing of grievances on Twitter.

“Mail in ballots substantially increases the risk of crime and VOTER FRAUD!” Trump argued, despite the fact there is no evidence to support his accusation.

Early in his presidency, Trump started a “voter fraud task force” to investigate right-wing conspiracy theories about voter fraud. The commission disbanded a year later after finding no evidence to back up the assertion.

Despite that fact, Trump has continued to complain about voting by mail.

Trump was quickly slammed online for lying to voters about voting by mail while the United States is the global leader in coronavirus cases.

Here’s some of what people were saying about Trump’s complaints:

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
