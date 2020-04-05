Quantcast
Trump calls coronavirus ‘smart’ — but says he’s smarter

Published

2 hours ago

on

President Donald Trump acknowledged Sunday that the coronavirus killing thousands of Americans is “smart” but claimed he is smarter.

The “very stable genius” has taken to calling the outbreak a “war,” and claiming that the virus is an “invisible enemy.”

In fact, the virus doesn’t have any kind of emotional intelligence, nor does it have a pre-determined motivation or aim.

“We are learning much about the Invisible Enemy. It is tough and smart, but we are tougher and smarter!” Trump tweeted.

Technically, Trump is correct. He is smarter than the virus.

The tweet came ahead of his Sunday press briefing that some cable networks have stopped airing because it took a much more political turn in the past week.

