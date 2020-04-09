Quantcast
Trump campaign featured a prominent Asian American politician in a montage of Chinese officials: report

Published

30 mins ago

on

President Donald Trump has been attempting to blame China for his ineffective response to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

That messaging was evident in a new 2020 campaign ad by Trump’s re-election campaign that attacks former Vice President Joe Biden and China.

The ad features a montage of Biden meeting with Chinese officials. However, as Edward-Isacc Dovere of The Atlantic noted, among the montage is Gary Locke.

Locke is of Chinese American descent but is an American who was born in Seattle.

For decades, Locke was a prominent American politician.

He served as ambassador to China and Secretary of Commerce during the Obama administration. Before that, he served two terms as the governor of Washington. Prior to that, he served as executive for the largest county in the state.

