Trump campaign featured a prominent Asian American politician in a montage of Chinese officials: report

President Donald Trump has been attempting to blame China for his ineffective response to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

That messaging was evident in a new 2020 campaign ad by Trump’s re-election campaign that attacks former Vice President Joe Biden and China.

The ad features a montage of Biden meeting with Chinese officials. However, as Edward-Isacc Dovere of The Atlantic noted, among the montage is Gary Locke.

ADVERTISEMENT

Locke is of Chinese American descent but is an American who was born in Seattle.

For decades, Locke was a prominent American politician.

He served as ambassador to China and Secretary of Commerce during the Obama administration. Before that, he served two terms as the governor of Washington. Prior to that, he served as executive for the largest county in the state.

Locke is definitely standing with Chinese flags, and the event pictured in fact happened in Beijing in 2013. But Locke is an American and was an official of the administration at the time, who seems to have been thrown in to the ad because it was assumed he was Chinese too. — Edward-Isaac Dovere (@IsaacDovere) April 9, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

And then there’s that Trump said he was taking Xi’s assurances about the coronavirus back in January https://t.co/YLGyc0Qi2I https://t.co/12P3XjvsgI — Edward-Isaac Dovere (@IsaacDovere) April 10, 2020