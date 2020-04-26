Trump campaign selling an official puzzle with president and American flag with 44 stars instead of 50

President Donald Trump’s campaign seems to have edited out 6 states from the American flag in a recent puzzle the store is selling on the campaign site.

Trump is known for selling a manner of strange items on his website, along with typical t-shirts and hats, Trump is selling over-priced plastic straws with his name on them and an official Sharpie for editing your own government documents. But the latest item seems a little anti-American.

According to the email, Trump supporters voted in favor of the puzzle image with only 44 stars.

“We asked you to vote on which puzzle you’d like us to carry in the Official Trump Campaign Store,” the email said. “Well, we’re happy to report that the votes are in and for the FIRST TIME EVER, we’re releasing a limited-edition Official Trump Puzzle. President Trump knows that you are one of his strongest supporters, so he’s asked us to give you EXCLUSIVE EARLY ACCESS to get your puzzle FIRST before we release them to the public.”

The last six states to join the United States were Utah, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Arizona, Alaska and Hawaii. No other states have been officially added since 1959, though many territories have protested for statehood, including Puerto Rico and Washington, D.C.