Trump ’caused unnecessary death and disaster’: Nancy Pelosi slams ‘weak’ and ‘incompetent’ president

Published

1 min ago

on

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi delivered a brutal dose of truth to President Donald Trump Tuesday night, calling the nation’s president “weak,” his leadership “incompetent,” and charging he “took insufficient action and caused unnecessary death and disaster,” by poorly managing the coronavirus pandemic.

Pelosi made her remarks as part of a “Dear Colleague” letter sent to House Democrats, but reposted the central portion to Twitter.

The Speaker published her remarks less than two hours after being interviewed by MSNBC’s Chris Hayes, during which she mentioned she had not personally spoken to the President since the State of the Union address in early February.

In her letter and on Twitter Pelosi noted several “truths.”

The Speaker began her letter by calling it “an unbearably sad time with all Americans sharing the same devastating experience: we are grieving for those who have died from the coronavirus, we are fearful for our health and especially the health of our loved ones and we are heartbroken for our children who are unable to be in school and with their friends.”

She also noted that Americans “are suffering from pressures of economic hardship.”

“All of us want to resume the precious and beautiful lives that America’s unique freedoms provide. We will overcome this moment, but success requires one fundamental from which all actions will follow: we need the truth. To succeed in this crisis, we must insist on the truth, and we must act upon it!”

