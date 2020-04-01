Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump blindsided the White House with claims of an Easter coronavirus re-opening and sent Republicans scrambling: report

Published

19 mins ago

on

In mid-to-late March, President Trump, as well as other administration officials and supporters, were still publicly warning that the economic fallout of lockdowns designed to head off the spread of coronavirus could be more damaging than the virus itself. As state governors pleaded with the administration help them battle the outbreak, there was a race within the White House to convince Trump to back off his Easter deadline to reopen the economy, according to a report from Vanity Fair.

ADVERTISEMENT

Vanity Fair’s Gabriel Sherman says that a Republican working with the coronavirus task force told him that although administration officials discussed the deadline internally, they never expected Trump to announce it publicly.

The aftermath of Trump’s hasty deadline “consumed the West Wing during the critical week that governors were pleading with the White House to deliver medical supplies before hospital systems began to collapse,” Sherman writes. “Dr. Fauci, Senator Lindsey Graham, and others raced to convince Trump that an Easter opening would be a cataclysmic error that could cost millions of lives.”

Ultimately, the warnings of Trump’s medical advisors finally began to break through.

Trump has since notably changed his tone, and the shift was influenced by several factors, both personal and political. “Trump learned that his close friend, 78-year-old New York real estate mogul Stan Chera, had contracted COVID-19 and fallen into a coma at NewYork-Presbyterian. … Trump also grew concerned as the virus spread to Trump country.”

Read Sherman’s report over at Vanity Fair.

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Did Trump's inaction make the coronavirus outbreak worse?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Trump blindsided the White House with claims of an Easter coronavirus re-opening and sent Republicans scrambling: report

Published

19 mins ago

on

April 1, 2020

By

In mid-to-late March, President Trump, as well as other administration officials and supporters, were still publicly warning that the economic fallout of lockdowns designed to head off the spread of coronavirus could be more damaging than the virus itself. As state governors pleaded with the administration help them battle the outbreak, there was a race within the White House to convince Trump to back off his Easter deadline to reopen the economy, according to a report from Vanity Fair.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

The coronavirus news has gotten so bad that Trump is forced to try telling the truth

Published

19 mins ago

on

April 1, 2020

By

I heard something strange and remarkable and frightening at the White House coronavirus press briefing Tuesday. I’m pretty sure it was something very much like the truth.

Yes, the charts were scary. The numbers were more than daunting. But I keep up. I read the papers and listen to the experts. So it wasn’t the modeling — no matter how shocking — that surprised me.

This article was originally published at The Colorado Independent 

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Mad king Trump angers the gods

Published

35 mins ago

on

April 1, 2020

By

In the 4,000-year-old “Epic of Gilgamesh,” the arrogant eponymous king killed Humbaba, the giant guardian of the forest so that he could cut down the cedar stands in what is now northern Iraq to build his great city of Uruk. Gilgamesh’s people then diverted the Euphrates River to irrigate fields of barley.

To avenge Humbaba’s murder and the destruction of the forest, the gods cursed Gilgamesh and his people. One Sumerian writer mourned that “the earth turned white. It was one of our first stories about environmental destruction—in this case, a salt buildup from irrigation that turned the fields to desert.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image