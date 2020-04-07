Quantcast
Trump claims he ‘didn’t see’ Navarro’s White House memo warning him millions could die

Published

1 hour ago

on

At Tuesday’s press briefing for the White House’s coronavirus task force, President Donald Trump was asked about adviser Peter Navarro’s memo issued to him warning that millions of people’s lives would be at risk.

His response was that he doesn’t believe millions of people will die — but that “I didn’t see” the memo in question. He proceeded to praise Navarro and his memo even after saying he wasn’t familiar with what the reporters were talking about.

Watch below:


Election supervisors warn Florida is heading for disaster if it doesn’t change its voting laws: report

Published

16 mins ago

on

April 7, 2020

By

On Tuesday, Politico reported that election officials in Florida are warning GOP Gov. Ron DeSantis that the state desperately needs changes to its election laws — or the coronavirus pandemic could cause a "presidential election meltdown."

"The county officials — who issued the red alert on the same day Wisconsin held a disastrous primary amid widespread fears and irregularities due to the coronavirus — said the changes are needed to accommodate more absentee ballot voters, who could be scared away from the polls if the coronavirus outbreak persists into the August primary or the November general election," wrote Gary Fineout.

Conservative Supreme Court justices’ tortured reasoning in the disastrous Wisconsin case is a thin excuse for their true purpose

Published

22 mins ago

on

April 7, 2020

By

In the disastrous ruling handed down Monday night from the conservative justices, the Supreme Court said its move to sharply limit voting access for Tuesday’s Wisconsin election was based on the details of a “narrow, technical question.”

Nothing could be further from the truth. The unsigned opinion contained such a thinly reasoned and transparently frivolous defense of the court’s decision that there’s little doubt that the outcome, not the legal arguments, was all that mattered.

This is ‘good’ news: The Federal Reserve is saving a lot more American jobs than we are losing

Published

31 mins ago

on

April 7, 2020

By

Bailing banks out? Again? Really?

Trillions of dollars provided by the Federal Reserve to keep banks out of trouble should sound familiar and it's an anger trigger for many.

During the Great Recession, the mighty Fed reached out with greenback-stuffed lifesavers for the giant financial institutions whose misfeasance, malfeasance and nonfeasance brought on the calamity. While Too-Big-to-Fail bank executives pocketed multi-million-dollar bonuses in 2008 as Mother Jones, CBS News and others documented, millions of regular folks lost their homes despite promises of help that turned out mostly to be hollow.

