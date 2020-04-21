Trump claims his immigration ban is to help American workers
Twenty hours after a posting a late night tweet banning immigration President Donald Trump has now claimed the ban is to help American workers get their jobs back.
Trump Tuesday said the ban, or “pause,” would last for 60 days and be focused on immigrants wanting green cards – in other words, those who want to stay in the country and become permanent residents or citizens.
“It would be wrong and unjust for Americans laid off by the virus to be replaced with new immigrant labor flown in from abroad,” Trump declared.
TRUMP on temporary immigration ban: “By pausing immigration, we’ll help put unemployed Americans first in line for jobs as America reopens. So important. It would be wrong & unjust for Americans laid off by the virus to be replaced with new immigrant labor flown in from abroad.” pic.twitter.com/brYY7kpuXP
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 21, 2020
Monday night Trump’s tweet suggested the immigration ban was in response to the coronavirus pandemic. Regardless, many believe it is the brainchild of Senior Advisor Stephen Miller, a white nationalist who been able to embed a team of loyalists in the Dept. of Homeland Security.
