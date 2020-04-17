Trump claims world leaders respect his coronavirus response — but they only ‘say it quietly’

Despite the United States leading the world in both COVID-19 infections and fatalities, President Donald Trump praised his response during his Friday coronavirus briefing.

Trump explained that world leaders agree that he is doing a great job, but nobody hears about it because they refuse to say it on the record.

“I wish I could tell you stories, what other countries, even powerful countries, say to me — the leaders,” Trump said.

“They say it quietly and they say it off the record, but they have great respect for what we can do,” he argued.