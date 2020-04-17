Trump claims world leaders respect his coronavirus response — but they only ‘say it quietly’
Despite the United States leading the world in both COVID-19 infections and fatalities, President Donald Trump praised his response during his Friday coronavirus briefing.
Trump explained that world leaders agree that he is doing a great job, but nobody hears about it because they refuse to say it on the record.
“I wish I could tell you stories, what other countries, even powerful countries, say to me — the leaders,” Trump said.
ADVERTISEMENT
“They say it quietly and they say it off the record, but they have great respect for what we can do,” he argued.
The President claims leaders of other powerful countries praise the capabilities of the US off the record and quietly pic.twitter.com/FLf24Eh9rJ
— Acyn Torabi (@Acyn) April 17, 2020
Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Comments: