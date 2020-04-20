Trump conspicuously doesn’t mention hydroxychloroquine when noting possible therapies for COVID-19

At Monday’s White House coronavirus task force briefing, President Donald Trump discussed potential therapies and treatments in testing for COVID-19.

However, one treatment was conspicuously not mentioned in Trump’s remarks: Hydroxychloroquine, the anti-malarial drug he has been touting for weeks as a possible miracle drug.

Trump hypes possible coronavirus therapies and vaccines but conspicuous by its absence is any mention of hydroxychloroquine, the potentially fatal and unproven drug he spent weeks hyping pic.twitter.com/a6b2hCgpf6 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 20, 2020

Hydroxychloroquine has been all over Fox News in the wake of a poorly-crafted French study that suggested it could prevent deaths in infected patients.

However, larger and more robust independent studies have so far failed to find any benefit from the drug. Meanwhile, lupus patients, who also rely on it, have faced a catastrophic shortage as the drug has been hoarded for possible use in the pandemic.