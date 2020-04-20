Quantcast
Trump conspicuously doesn’t mention hydroxychloroquine when noting possible therapies for COVID-19

Published

1 min ago

on

At Monday’s White House coronavirus task force briefing, President Donald Trump discussed potential therapies and treatments in testing for COVID-19.

However, one treatment was conspicuously not mentioned in Trump’s remarks: Hydroxychloroquine, the anti-malarial drug he has been touting for weeks as a possible miracle drug.

Hydroxychloroquine has been all over Fox News in the wake of a poorly-crafted French study that suggested it could prevent deaths in infected patients.

However, larger and more robust independent studies have so far failed to find any benefit from the drug. Meanwhile, lupus patients, who also rely on it, have faced a catastrophic shortage as the drug has been hoarded for possible use in the pandemic.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
Do you trust Donald Trump
to be honest during
this pandemic ?
US oil prices crash to negative territory amid devastating glut

Published

13 mins ago

on

April 20, 2020

By

US oil prices crashed to unprecedented lows Monday as futures in New York ended in negative territory for the first time amid a devastating supply glut that has forced traders to pay others to take the commodity.

With space to store oil scarce, US benchmark West Texas Intermediate for May delivery ended trading at -$37.63 a barrel ahead of Tuesday's close for futures contracts -- when traders who buy and sell the commodity for profit would have had to take physical possession of it.

"It's a contract for something that nobody wants to buy," said Matt Smith of ClipperData.

The remarkable decline comes as the petroleum industry emerges as one of the corners of the global economy made most vulnerable by government shutdowns to limit the spread of coronavirus.

Medical staffing companies cut doctors’ pay — while spending millions on political ads

Published

24 mins ago

on

April 20, 2020

By

by Isaac Arnsdorf

Private equity-backed medical staffing companies that have cut doctors’ pay are continuing to spend millions on political ads, according to Federal Communications Commission disclosures.

The ads amount to $2.2 million since Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar declared a public health emergency on Jan. 31. About $1.2 million has been spent since President Donald Trump’s national emergency declaration on March 13, the disclosures show.

The companies behind the ads, TeamHealth and Envision Healthcare, are among the staffing firms that have cut pay and benefits for emergency room doctors and other medical workers. The companies say the cuts are needed to cope with falling income because non-coronavirus patients are avoiding hospitals. Executives at TeamHealth and Envision also took pay cuts.

‘He’s going to commit mass murder’: GOP governor slammed for rolling back public health safeguards early

Published

34 mins ago

on

April 20, 2020

By

On Monday, Gov. Brian Kemp (R-GA) announced that starting Friday, a number of businesses, including gyms, bowling alleys, barber shops, nail salons, and massage parlors can reopen — and preempting local governments from keeping these measures in place.

The announcement was not well received on social media, with many accusing him of ignoring public health and putting his state at risk for a worse COVID-19 outbreak.

New Hampshire state motto: Live Free or Die.

Georgia Governor Brian Kemp: Live Free AND Die!

— JRehling (@JRehling) April 20, 2020

