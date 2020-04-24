Quantcast
Trump cuts briefing short, takes no questions, Fauci and Birx absent after ‘disinfectant injection’ crisis

Published

17 mins ago

on

President Donald Trump no longer calls his daily press conferences “Coronavirus Task Force briefings,” but up until Friday they still usually last up to two hours, including his robust attacks on the White House press corps. Dr. Anthony Fauci and Dr. Deborah Birx were absent from Friday’s briefing, which lasted only about 21 minutes.

Clearly in response to Trump’s extremely dangerous remarks Thursday, suggesting doctors test the “injection” of disinfectants into the human body to try to cure coronavirus, along with dangerous quackery of inserting ultraviolet light or heat into the body to generate a miracle coronavirus cure, the White House decided to draw a line and stop the President from answering any more questions.

“A number of Trump’s most trusted advisers — both inside and outside the White House — have urged him to stop doing marathon televised briefings,” Axios reported minutes after the briefing ended. “They’ve told him he’s overexposed and these appearances are part of the reason polls aren’t looking good for him right now against Joe Biden.”

“I told him it’s not helping him,” said one adviser to the president. “Seniors are scared. And the spectacle of him fighting with the press isn’t what people want to see.”

Earlier Friday in a lie Trump claimed his remarks about testing an injection of disinfectant were merely “sarcasm.”


‘Best one yet’: Internet reacts to Trump leaving press conference without taking questions

Published

18 mins ago

on

April 24, 2020

By

At Friday's White House coronavirus task force briefing, President Donald Trump gave very brief remarks, turned it over to Vice President Mike Pence and FDA Commissioner Steve Hahn, and then left without taking any questions — in what some reports suggest might be a longer-term format change.

The unusually short nature of the press conference was not lost on commenters on social media. Some connected it to the president's remarks the previous day about using sunlight and household cleaners in the human body, and speculated whether Trump was avoiding follow-up on that controversy.

Trump ‘may stop appearing daily’ at his controversial coronavirus briefings: report

Published

23 mins ago

on

April 24, 2020

By

President Donald Trump's daily Coronavirus Task Force briefing lasted for only 20 minutes on Friday, as the leader of the free world quickly left the room following Thursday's bizarre briefing when he pondered injecting disinfectant into humans to kill the virus.

According to a new Axios report, it may be the beginning of a trend.

"President Trump plans to pare back his coronavirus press conferences, according to four sources familiar with the internal deliberations. He may stop appearing daily and make shorter appearances when he does, the sources said — a practice that may have started with Friday's unusually short briefing," Jonathan Swan reported.

White House tried to kick CNN out of their briefing seat — but backed down after press corps solidarity: report

Published

43 mins ago

on

April 24, 2020

By

The White House faced an insurrection by the press corps after attempting an outrageous move against CNN.

"White House staff just came into the briefing room and informed the print pooler that they want them to swap seats w CNN. That would move CNN to the back row from the front," Yahoo News White House correspondent Hunter Walker reported shortly before Friday's briefing began.

However, the seating assignments are made by the White House Correspondent's Association (WHCA).

Chris Johnson, the print pool reporter, said he would not move unless instructed by the WHCA, even in the face of threats that the Secret Service would forcibly remove him. CNN's Kaitlan Collin also refused to give up her seat.

