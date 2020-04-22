Trump declares coronavirus won’t be as bad this fall — and ‘might not come back at all’

President Donald Trump struck a ruthlessly optimistic tone in his Wednesday coronavirus task force briefing, telling reporters that he thinks “it’s not going to come back” later in the year. If it does return, it won’t be as bad, he said — “and [it] might not come back at all”

In the “worst case,” Trump said, there might be “embers of coronavirus” along with the seasonal flu.

When pressed by reporters why he is continuing to stockpile ventilators if there is no risk of a serious coronavirus resurgence later in the year, he said, “we have to have them for other reasons. Something else could come.”