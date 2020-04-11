Quantcast
Trump declares that watching Fox News can be a ‘total waste of time’ — hours before Jeanine Pirro interview

Published

1 min ago

on

President Donald Trump appeared bored on Saturday as coronavirus kept him off the golf course for a second weekend in a row.

Three hours before Trump was scheduled to appear on “Justice” with former Judge Jeanine Pirro, the leader of the free world lashed out at the network.

“Watching Fox News on weekend afternoons is a total waste of time. We now have some great alternatives, like
OANN,” Trump posted on Twitter.

OANN, which stands for One America News Network, is a new network challenging Fox News for viewers by offering an even more conservative bent.

This is not the first time Trump has pontificated on how he sees the differences between the two right-wing cable networks.

Trump has been a big fan of OANN:

