Trump declares that watching Fox News can be a ‘total waste of time’ — hours before Jeanine Pirro interview

President Donald Trump appeared bored on Saturday as coronavirus kept him off the golf course for a second weekend in a row.

Three hours before Trump was scheduled to appear on “Justice” with former Judge Jeanine Pirro, the leader of the free world lashed out at the network.

Trump is extending his only-on-Fox interview streak. Fresh off a phone call with Hannity earlier this week, Trump will be calling into "Justice with Judge Jeanine" tonight. Details in @ReliableSources >> https://t.co/YgZzZuz0Qu — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) April 11, 2020

“Watching Fox News on weekend afternoons is a total waste of time. We now have some great alternatives, like

OANN,” Trump posted on Twitter.

OANN, which stands for One America News Network, is a new network challenging Fox News for viewers by offering an even more conservative bent.

This is not the first time Trump has pontificated on how he sees the differences between the two right-wing cable networks.

Watching @FoxNews on weekend afternoons is a total waste of time. We now have some great alternatives, like @OANN. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 11, 2020

Watching Fake News CNN is better than watching Shepard Smith, the lowest rated show on @FoxNews. Actually, whenever possible, I turn to @OANN! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 7, 2019

Trump has been a big fan of OANN:

.@OANN A key CoronaVirus Model is now predicting far fewer deaths than the number shown in earlier models. That’s because the American people are doing a great job. Social Distancing etc. Keep going! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 9, 2020

Buy the book and give Liz some Great Reviews! @OANN https://t.co/i43jDiSg1P — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 24, 2020

@OANN is doing incredible reporting. If Lamestream Media did the same, they would get respect back. At All-Time Low! https://t.co/IMi4a0Dx4f — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 28, 2019

“The Democrats are trashing this President, & in the process, trashing the U.S. Constitution. Frankly, the American People need to wake up to the reality that the Democrats are so drunk on power that they’re willing to destroy this Constitutional Republic.” @GrahamLedger @OANN — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 14, 2019

Thank you to @OANN One America News for your fair coverage and brilliant reporting. It is appreciated by many people trying so hard to find a new, consistent and powerful VOICE! See you tonight at the Big Rally in Minneapolis. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 10, 2019

“With over a 50% Approval Rating at this point in his Presidency, analysts believe re-election in 2020 looks (very) promising!” @OANN Hey, we have accomplished more than any President in the first 2 1/2 years, WHY NOT? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 15, 2019

Also, congratulations to @OANN on the great job you are doing and the big ratings jump (“thank you President Trump”)! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 13, 2019