Trump denies knowledge of Jared Kushner’s COVID-19 database proposal — but thinks it’s ‘not a bad idea’

On Wednesday, one of the reporters at the daily White House press conference on coronavirus asked about his son-in-law and adviser Jared Kushner’s proposal to build a “database” to track COVID-19 cases nationwide.

Trump denied any knowledge of what Kushner was proposing — but added that he thinks it’s “not a bad idea” and “it sounds very scientific … but it also has to do with rights and other constitutional questions.”

Asked whether it could raise similar issues to the PATRIOT Act or FISA court surveillance, Trump suggested that he is the one who was victimized by FISA abuse — a reference to long-running GOP gripes about the FBI investigation that exposed Russia’s attempts to help Trump get elected.

