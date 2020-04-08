Trump didn’t fill request for ventilators when a Democrat called for help — but he did after a Republican called: Congresswoman

President Donald Trump praised Sen. Corey Gardner (R-CO) during his Wednesday press conference for his request for 100 ventilators, which Trump said he sent right away. He overflowed with praise for Gardner, and promised, “they’ll be there very shortly.”

The problem, however, is that the request has been coming from Democrats as Colorado has been searching for more. It was only when Gardner called that Colorado got ventilators, Rep. Diane DeGette (D-CO) told CNN Wednesday evening.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I think this thing that happened with Sen. Gardner and President Trump is very disturbing,” she said. “What is the process here?”

According to CNN’s Jim Acosta, DeGette explained that they initially requested 10,000 ventilators.

“The process employed by the White House shows that the President appears to be doling out the ventilators to his allies at a time when the virus is affecting people of all political persuasions,” the report said of DeGette’s complaint.

When asked if she thought it appeared to be a political favor to Gardner, DeGette said, “It seems that way to me. I was totally outraged.

Gardner is one of, if not the most endangered Republican up for reelection in November.

ADVERTISEMENT

Colorado’s Governor Jared Polis (D) was able to make a deal with a vendor for 500 ventilators while they waited for Trump to decide if they would be given any machines to keep coronavirus patients alive.

Read the full report from CNN’s Acosta here.