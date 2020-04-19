Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump disappointed after clip of Andrew Cuomo praising him was cut out of his ‘praise roll’

Published

1 min ago

on

After droning on about what his latest efforts, President Donald Trump played a clip of Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D-NY) praising the state and federal response to the desperate need for hospital beds during the COVID-19 crisis.

Trump told his team to turn down the lights so he could play the small clip of Cuomo’s praise, but the clip didn’t contain what Trump really wanted people to see: the praise for him personally.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Gov. Cuomo said today that no one who needed a ventilator was denied a ventilator. That’s a beautiful statement, and I appreciate it,” said Trump, treating the statement as if it was praise for him. “All governors are in that same position. We do have a clip that I thought would be appropriate to put up today. it will take two minutes. I think you will find it interesting, but we appreciate it. And let’s see if we can do that. You will turn out the lights and we will see if we can do that. Thank you.”

“What was the good part?” a voice asked from the press room.

Trump complained it wasn’t the full segment.

“They did a better job on ventilators. no, Andrew had something nice to say. We won’t go through that,” said Trump. “But he really — it was really a good statement. Do you want to put the rest of it up or do you not have it? I just think it’s so good because it’s bipartisan. You know, this is not about Democrats, Republicans. This is about a thing that hit our country the likes of which has never happened to us before. Wars, Civil War, sure, but First World War, the Second World War, they’re not fought in this country. This is being fought in this country. It’s being fought in 184 countries all over the world. It’s terrible. But I want to thank Andrew, Gov. Cuomo for the statement. If you go a little bit further, it was even far beyond even that, so it was good. Do you remember? huh?”

Watch below:

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust Donald Trump
to be honest during
this pandemic ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Test Trump touted is so error-prone at least one hospital was forced to return it: report

Published

45 mins ago

on

April 19, 2020

By

President Donald Trump bragged about an Abbott Labs for his "Quick COVID-19 Test" as "a whole new ballgame." In fact, at least one hospital is having problems with it, Wall Street Journal.

"I want to thank Abbott Labs for the incredible work they've done. They've been working around-the-clock," Trump said in the final days of March.

He claimed the lab's test could deliver "lightning-fast results in as little as five minutes." This while many leaders are worried about a huge backlog in tests and the need for more testing to discover if social-distancing has stopped the spread or not. Trump's government bought hundreds of devices and sent them out to the states.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

So much for pro-life: Conservative demands Republican governors be held accountable for COVID spread

Published

1 hour ago

on

April 19, 2020

By

Conservative Washington Post columnist Jennifer Rubin is demanding that all of the governors who refused to act on the coronavirus crisis be held accountable for killing members of their states.

Writing Sunday, Rubin specifically namechecked Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL), who allowed young people to flood Florida beaches during spring break so he could ensure his state scored their seasonal profits. What has been discovered using cell phone data is that those young people then returned to areas of the country that have since seen huge outbreaks of coronavirus. It's unknown if those youth could have been carriers of the virus to Florida or from the state. One thing is certain, however, some people got sick from those parties and some died.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

DC lobbyists are raking in cash during COVID-19 crisis

Published

2 hours ago

on

April 19, 2020

By

While protesters around America are demanding people risk their lives and their health so they can get a haircut, lobbyists in Washington, D.C., on the other hand, are raking in cash.

Politico reported Sunday that some lobbyists are scoring big as corporations work Capitol Hill for bailouts.

When Congress passed a $2.2 trillion stimulus package to help people and businesses during the coronavirus outbreak, some took advantage of the situation when other industries like travel and hospitality needed it more.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image