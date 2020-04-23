Trump explains why he ignores advice from economists: ‘They have no idea’

At Thursday’s coronavirus press briefing, President Donald Trump was asked what his economists are saying about how quickly normal business activity can resume in the event that the pandemic subsides in warmer months.

Trump’s response was to say that he doesn’t listen to his economists in the first place — and that he believes he knows at least as much about the matter as they do.

“I know a lot about economists and the answer is they have no idea,” said Trump. “I think I have as good of an idea as anybody.”

