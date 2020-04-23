Quantcast
Trump explains why he ignores advice from economists: ‘They have no idea’

Published

12 mins ago

on

At Thursday’s coronavirus press briefing, President Donald Trump was asked what his economists are saying about how quickly normal business activity can resume in the event that the pandemic subsides in warmer months.

Trump’s response was to say that he doesn’t listen to his economists in the first place — and that he believes he knows at least as much about the matter as they do.

“I know a lot about economists and the answer is they have no idea,” said Trump. “I think I have as good of an idea as anybody.”

Trump blames CNN for spreading ‘fake report’ of Kim Jong Un’s illness — and demands they not ask questions

Published

1 min ago

on

April 23, 2020

By

At Thursday's coronavirus press briefing, a reporter asked President Donald Trump about recent reports that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un was gravely ill.

The president replied that he thinks it is a "fake report" engineered by CNN using "old documents" — even though, in reality, CNN had only been relying on a source relaying intelligence from the president's own agencies.

He added that he "hopes" the report is in fact fake, because he has a "great relationship" with Kim Jong Un.

As a CNN reporter attempted to follow up with another question, the president shut them down, saying he didn't want to talk to their network.

Internet confused by Trump’s latest suggestion to put UV light in people’s bodies

Published

18 mins ago

on

April 23, 2020

By

At Thursday's White House coronavirus press briefing, President Donald Trump said that his administration was looking into the possibility of putting ultraviolet light and disinfectant inside people's bodies in order to "shorten" the life of the coronavirus.

Commenters on social media were deeply confused by this suggestion.

"I don't know if it's ultraviolet or just very powerful light". I love it when he pretends he knows what's going on. #PressBriefing #TrumpIsALaughingStock pic.twitter.com/mkgwHNLNlY

