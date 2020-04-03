Trump fires inspector general who received whistleblower complaint in Ukraine scandal

On Friday, Politico reported that President Donald Trump is firing Michael Atkinsson, the inspector general of the intelligence community.

“This is to advise that I am exercising my power as President to remove from office the Inspector General of the Intelligence Community, effective 30 days from today,” Trump wrote in a letter notifying the Senate Intelligence Committee. He stated that he had lost confidence in Atkinsson.

Last year, Atkinsson gained national attention after he notified Congress of the whistleblower complaint about President Donald Trump’s phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky — which triggered an investigation and ultimately the impeachment of the president.

In a late Friday night reprisal, Trump fires the inspector general who told Congress about the whistle-blower complaint that triggered last fall's impeachment inquiry. ⁦@maggieNYT⁩ ⁦@npfandos⁩ ⁦@charlie_savage⁩ https://t.co/20KKi0Xacm — Peter Baker (@peterbakernyt) April 4, 2020

November 12, 2019 — 143 days ago: pic.twitter.com/zrDhFC7QUy — David Gura 🏡 (@davidgura) April 4, 2020