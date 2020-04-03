Quantcast
Trump fires inspector general who received whistleblower complaint in Ukraine scandal

Published

48 mins ago

on

On Friday, Politico reported that President Donald Trump is firing Michael Atkinsson, the inspector general of the intelligence community.

“This is to advise that I am exercising my power as President to remove from office the Inspector General of the Intelligence Community, effective 30 days from today,” Trump wrote in a letter notifying the Senate Intelligence Committee. He stated that he had lost confidence in Atkinsson.

Last year, Atkinsson gained national attention after he notified Congress of the whistleblower complaint about President Donald Trump’s phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky — which triggered an investigation and ultimately the impeachment of the president.

UK Labour to unveil new leader to replace Jeremy Corbyn

Published

2 mins ago

on

April 3, 2020

By

Britain's main opposition Labour party on Saturday unveils a new leader who will take the helm of a defeated and divided party in the midst of the coronavirus crisis.

Keir Starmer, a former director of state prosecutions and Labour's Brexit spokesman, is the runaway favourite to win the ballot of around 500,000 party members and succeed Jeremy Corbyn.

The announcement will be a low-key affair, with a planned special conference cancelled due to restrictions on social gatherings imposed to stem the spread of COVID-19.

Instead, the result will be put out in a press release mid-morning -- and candidates have been asked to pre-record their victory speeches.

‘Trump fires people for telling the truth’: President blasted for ‘dead of night decision’ to fire intel watchdog:

Published

16 mins ago

on

April 3, 2020

By

President Donald Trump was harshly criticized on Friday for firing intelligence community Inspector General Michael Atkinson.

House Intel Chair Adam Schiff (D-CA) and Senate Intel Ranking Member Mark Warner (D-VA) were among the lawmakers who took to Twitter to criticize Trump on his favorite social media platform.

Here's some of what people were saying about Trump's decision:

Trump’s dead of night decision to fire ICIG Michael Atkinson is another blatant attempt to gut the independence of the Intelligence Community and retaliate against those who dare to expose presidential wrongdoing.

Here’s how Trump’s hunt for medical protective equipment is causing chaos across the globe

Published

35 mins ago

on

April 3, 2020

By

On Friday, Politico examined some of the unintended consequences abroad as President Donald Trump's administration has scrambled to buy up personal protective equipment and remedy domestic shortages.

"President Donald Trump’s administration stands accused of effectively hijacking shipments of masks and additional crucial supplies meant for other countries, including U.S. allies, and strong-arming private firms to prioritize America over other parts of the world," wrote Nahal Toolsi. "Developing countries, where Covid-19 has yet to fully wreak havoc, are terrified of being left behind in the race for personal protective equipment, or PPE, and other materials because they cannot match the purchasing power of the U.S. and other wealthy countries."

