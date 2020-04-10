Trump fumes after CNN’s Jim Acosta asks if his coronavirus briefings are just ‘happy talk’

During Friday’s coronavirus task force press briefing, President Donald Trump lost his patience with CNN chief White House correspondent Jim Acosta when he questioned whether the hearings were whitewashing the challenges facing the government.

“I hear from a lot of people who see these briefings as sort of ‘happy talk’ briefings,” said Acosta. “And some of the officials and you paint a rosy picture of what is happening around the country. If you look at some of these questions, do we have enough masks, no. Do we have enough tests, no. Do we have enough PPE, no.”

“Why would you say no?” said Trump. “The answer is yes. I think the answer is yes. You asked me do we have enough masks. Yes.”

“We hear from doctors, we hear from health experts,” said Acosta.

“You didn’t say that,” shot back Trump. “A lot of it is fake news. A lot of it is fake news.”

“When the doctors and the medical officials come on our air and say, they don’t have enough tests—”

“On your air, because if they don’t say that, otherwise you won’t have them on,” snapped Trump. “You shouldn’t be asking that kind of a question.”

Watch the full exchange below: