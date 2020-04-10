Trump fumes after CNN’s Jim Acosta asks if his coronavirus briefings are just ‘happy talk’
During Friday’s coronavirus task force press briefing, President Donald Trump lost his patience with CNN chief White House correspondent Jim Acosta when he questioned whether the hearings were whitewashing the challenges facing the government.
“I hear from a lot of people who see these briefings as sort of ‘happy talk’ briefings,” said Acosta. “And some of the officials and you paint a rosy picture of what is happening around the country. If you look at some of these questions, do we have enough masks, no. Do we have enough tests, no. Do we have enough PPE, no.”
“Why would you say no?” said Trump. “The answer is yes. I think the answer is yes. You asked me do we have enough masks. Yes.”
“We hear from doctors, we hear from health experts,” said Acosta.
“You didn’t say that,” shot back Trump. “A lot of it is fake news. A lot of it is fake news.”
“When the doctors and the medical officials come on our air and say, they don’t have enough tests—”
“On your air, because if they don’t say that, otherwise you won’t have them on,” snapped Trump. “You shouldn’t be asking that kind of a question.”
Watch the full exchange below:
CNN
Trump fumes after CNN’s Jim Acosta asks if his coronavirus briefings are just ‘happy talk’
During Friday's coronavirus task force press briefing, President Donald Trump lost his patience with CNN chief White House correspondent Jim Acosta when he questioned whether the hearings were whitewashing the challenges facing the government.
"I hear from a lot of people who see these briefings as sort of 'happy talk' briefings," said Acosta. "And some of the officials and you paint a rosy picture of what is happening around the country. If you look at some of these questions, do we have enough masks, no. Do we have enough tests, no. Do we have enough PPE, no."
"Why would you say no?" said Trump. "The answer is yes. I think the answer is yes. You asked me do we have enough masks. Yes."
Breaking Banner
Trump’s press conferences reveal nothing more than his ‘relentless self-pity’: presidential historian
Appearing on MSNBC's "Morning Joe," historian Jon Meacham expressed disgust with Donald Trump's daily press conferences that are ostensibly about the COVID-19 crisis that is ravaging the country but have instead become a showcase for the president's out of control narcissism.
Speaking with hosts Joe Scarborough and Mika Brezinski, Mecham got right to the point after host Scarborough noted that the president does nothing but lie when addressing the public.
"Look, the briefings are now experimental theater in weaponized narcissism, right?" Meacham replied. "It''s just this relentless self-pity. He's let the world see exactly what goes on in his head, he's an open synapse of these things. He cannot, in fact, seem to learn from his mistakes."
Breaking Banner
8 Capitol police test positive for coronavirus — 2 weeks after lawmakers flooded the Hill
The coronavirus has made it's way to the Capitol Police, those responsible for security around the U.S. Capitol and lawmakers. Thus far, eight have tested positive, according to CNN and the gestation period of the virus could be concerning for many lawmakers.
"The health and well-being of USCP employees is the Department's top priority," Capitol Police spokesperson Eva Malecki said. "We are implementing a number of proactive measures to respond to the pandemic."